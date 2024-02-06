Assistant principal at Perryville High gets a promotion

Jeff Steffens, the assistant principal and athletic director at Perryville High School who has served as interim principal since September, has been hired as principal of the school for the 2017-2018 school year.

The decision was made during a closed session of the Perry County School Board last week.

The board took two votes. The first followed a motion to rehire Rich Thomas as principal of the Perryville High School. Thomas has been on administrative leave since September for reasons the district declined to explain in September and after the most recent announcement.

“That’s a personnel issue, handled in the closed session,” communications director Kate Martin said, declining to speak further on the matter.

The special-session vote to rehire Thomas failed unanimously.

The Southeast Missourian tried to reach Thomas for comment and did not receive a reply.

After the vote, a motion was made to hire Steffens for the principal position, which passed unanimously.

Steffens has served as athletic director at Perryville High School for 15 years and as assistant principal for 12.