Charges in a Cape Girardeau assault case have been upgraded to second-degree murder following the death of the victim.

Cape Girardeau Police Department announced new charges against Jacob Jungers on Tuesday, July 11. The name of the deceased victim has not been released.

Jungers remains in custody. His bond was raised to $1 million, cash only, up from $50,000 previously.

Police officers arrived at the scene of the assault July 1, according to information previously released by police. The attack occurred in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.