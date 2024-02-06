All sections
July 12, 2023

Assault victim dies; charge against suspect upgraded to second-degree murder

Charges in a Cape Girardeau assault case have been upgraded to second-degree murder following the death of the victim. Cape Girardeau Police Department announced new charges against Jacob Jungers on Tuesday, July 11. The name of the deceased victim has not been released...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Jacob Jungers
Jacob Jungers

Charges in a Cape Girardeau assault case have been upgraded to second-degree murder following the death of the victim.

Cape Girardeau Police Department announced new charges against Jacob Jungers on Tuesday, July 11. The name of the deceased victim has not been released.

Jungers remains in custody. His bond was raised to $1 million, cash only, up from $50,000 previously.

Police officers arrived at the scene of the assault July 1, according to information previously released by police. The attack occurred in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.

When an officer arrived at the scene, fire department personnel were treating the victim, who, according to a probable-cause affidavit signed by the investigating officer, was bleeding around the nose and face and was shaking while unconscious. The victim, according to documents, required emergency brain surgery and was in critical condition, the document stated.

Witnesses at the scene, according to the probable-cause statement, described Jungers as having punched the victim in the face. The victim was knocked unconscious and hit his head on the concrete.

Police were able to track Jungers using a national automated license plate recognition technology database. The technology provided officers with a hit in the early hours of July 4. An officer located the vehicle, made a traffic stop and found Jungers hiding in the back seat, apparently trying to conceal himself, according to documents.

No motive or relation between the suspect and victim has been released by police.

