Assault suspect transferred to Scott Co. facility

A Cape Girardeau man in custody for the alleged assault of a 12-year-old on July 3 has been transferred to Scott County Jail.
He has not been "released," as the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office website states.
Cedric Moore Jr, 27, is still in custody in connection with the assault caught on video.
He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bond and faces felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree assault.
