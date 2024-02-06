All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 11, 2020

Assault suspect transferred to Scott Co. facility

A Cape Girardeau man in custody for the alleged assault of a 12-year-old on July 3 has been transferred to Scott County Jail. He has not been "released," as the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office website states. Cedric Moore Jr, 27, is still in custody in connection with the assault caught on video...

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau man in custody for the alleged assault of a 12-year-old on July 3 has been transferred to Scott County Jail.

He has not been "released," as the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office website states.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cedric Moore Jr, 27, is still in custody in connection with the assault caught on video.

He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bond and faces felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree assault.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy