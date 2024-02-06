Asking for a medical examiner in Cape Girardeau County

This story has been updated.
Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, accompanied by a group of law enforcement professionals, asked county commissioners Thursday, Feb. 16, to consider establishing the position of medical examiner to handle death cases.
The county is presently served by a coroner.
"We're only one of five first-class counties in Missouri not to have a medical examiner," said assistant county prosecuting attorney Angel Woodruff in remarks before the commission.
Missouri has a total of 13 first-class counties.
"A (medical examiner) has training a coroner typically doesn't have and has greater level of expertise," added Lt. Don Perry, in charge of the investigations unit for Cape Girardeau Police Department and commander of the Major Case Squad.
Perry cited one example of a benefit he sees of a medical examiner.
"We had a cause of death here that was listed as 'undetermined,' so the case was sent to St. Louis and it was later found the deceased had died of an enlarged heart," said Perry, adding a more rapid determination of death can better bring "a sense of closure" to bereaved families.
According to Missouri law, section 58.700 of RsMo.(Revised Statutes of Missouri), the county commission can enact the medical examiner position without a citizen vote to authorize.
"Having a medical examiner would definitely be beneficial from a law enforcement perspective," said Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, adding a medical examiner would typically be able to produce a "robust and solid presentation of the facts."
Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said the cost of adding a medical examiner, who would be required to be a physician, needs further investigation.
"Think of the upfront expense as a long-term benefit," Woodruff said.
"A (medical examiner) will be valuable as our county grows," Koeper added.
Charlie Herbst, the only commissioner with personal experience in local law enforcement, added as a first-class county, having a medical examiner makes sense.
Wavis Jordan serves as Cape Girardeau County Coroner and was elected in November 2020.