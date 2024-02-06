Asking for a medical examiner in Cape Girardeau County

This story has been updated.

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, accompanied by a group of law enforcement professionals, asked county commissioners Thursday, Feb. 16, to consider establishing the position of medical examiner to handle death cases.

The county is presently served by a coroner.

"We're only one of five first-class counties in Missouri not to have a medical examiner," said assistant county prosecuting attorney Angel Woodruff in remarks before the commission.

Missouri has a total of 13 first-class counties.

"A (medical examiner) has training a coroner typically doesn't have and has greater level of expertise," added Lt. Don Perry, in charge of the investigations unit for Cape Girardeau Police Department and commander of the Major Case Squad.

Perry cited one example of a benefit he sees of a medical examiner.