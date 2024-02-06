Ask a foodie: Home Sweet Home

This week I was in a foodie funk. Seriously. Maybe it was the heat. Maybe it was the busy work schedule. Maybe it was a case of summer fever. Maybe it was my re-commitment to health and financial goals. Whatever the reason, I just could not get up the motivation to go on a foodie adventure. Usually, I enjoy getting up early on Saturdays and walking my fur-ball of a dog before it gets too hot. Exploring downtown. Socializing at the farmer's market. Scarfing down a delicious brat made by the German Cook. Cooling off with an iced coffee at Baristas Coffee Bar. Taking a relaxing stroll on the shady trail. This Saturday I had nothing. Nada. As the minutes, then hours ticked by, I researched places piqueing my interest.
I now had a list of places added to my "to do" list, but still didn't summon the desire to "people." I know, introvert problems. I mentally threw in the towel just as my stomach began to grumble. Relieved of the overthinking and pressure, I relaxed into the morning and considered my breakfast options. One of my old familiar places came to mind -- The Ground-A-Bout in Jackson.
The Ground-A-Bout is a coffee shop owned by Bob Schooley. It has a casual "home" vibe, like stopping by your buddy's living room for coffee and conversation. When you walk in, you will likely see all the trappings of "home" -- a couch, armchairs and coffee table in front of a fireplace; farmhouse style table with mismatched chairs, and a TV on the wall in the background. You may notice books, magazines, and children's toys nicely hidden in plain sight. It isn't a restaurant (stay with me here) but what some people don't know is that in addition to coffee, the Ground-A-Bout is regularly stocked up with fresh, indulgent pastries and quiches prepared by Home Sweet Home Bakery, a local family-based business.
Bob usually posts photos of their creations on his business Facebook page; so, if you are looking for a sweet treat, I suggest you visit the page online and peruse to your heart's content. I decided I was in the mood for coffee and quiche. My first time trying quiche was at a little cafe located in the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. It was my first adult trip ever. No husband. No children. I was determined to try something new and "quiche" sounded "grown up." It was better than I imagined. The mixture of spinach, cheese, and fluffy eggs along with a buttery flakey crust made me want to return home and recreate the delicacy in my own kitchen. I never did recreate it, but I eventually found a place to enjoy a slice as I immersed myself in a good book or fought off a bout of writer's block. The Ground-A-Bout. I jumped into some comfy clothes, stepped into some tennis shoes and threw on a hat. A short drive later, I entered the cheerful establishment and made my way to the counter to order. I settled on a lavender honey latte and the spinach and ham quiche. As I waited for my order, Bob took a seat, and we chatted like old friends. Our conversation was punctuated here and there as he took time to greet some of his regular customers, friends and even his mother. The staff was cheerful and friendly, and Bob even joined them behind the counter at times to make sure a sudden influx of customers was not left waiting.
One customer raved to me about the coffee beans roasted at the Ground-A-Bout, admitting he stops by at least once or twice per week to buy a bag. The coffee was great. The quiche was good. The atmosphere was relaxing. The Home Sweet Home Cookies and Cream Gooey butter squares are still calling my name.
If you are looking to slow things down to a relaxing pace with some java in a friendly environment, visit Bob at the Ground-A-Bout, and don't forget to try something sweet or savory baked by Home Sweet Home while supplies last.
