Ask a foodie: Home Sweet Home

This week I was in a foodie funk. Seriously. Maybe it was the heat. Maybe it was the busy work schedule. Maybe it was a case of summer fever. Maybe it was my re-commitment to health and financial goals. Whatever the reason, I just could not get up the motivation to go on a foodie adventure. Usually, I enjoy getting up early on Saturdays and walking my fur-ball of a dog before it gets too hot. Exploring downtown. Socializing at the farmer's market. Scarfing down a delicious brat made by the German Cook. Cooling off with an iced coffee at Baristas Coffee Bar. Taking a relaxing stroll on the shady trail. This Saturday I had nothing. Nada. As the minutes, then hours ticked by, I researched places piqueing my interest.

I now had a list of places added to my "to do" list, but still didn't summon the desire to "people." I know, introvert problems. I mentally threw in the towel just as my stomach began to grumble. Relieved of the overthinking and pressure, I relaxed into the morning and considered my breakfast options. One of my old familiar places came to mind -- The Ground-A-Bout in Jackson.

The Ground-A-Bout is a coffee shop owned by Bob Schooley. It has a casual "home" vibe, like stopping by your buddy's living room for coffee and conversation. When you walk in, you will likely see all the trappings of "home" -- a couch, armchairs and coffee table in front of a fireplace; farmhouse style table with mismatched chairs, and a TV on the wall in the background. You may notice books, magazines, and children's toys nicely hidden in plain sight. It isn't a restaurant (stay with me here) but what some people don't know is that in addition to coffee, the Ground-A-Bout is regularly stocked up with fresh, indulgent pastries and quiches prepared by Home Sweet Home Bakery, a local family-based business.