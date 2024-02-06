Ashley Furniture to occupy anchor spot at West Park Mall

Ashley Furniture HomeStore is coming to Cape Girardeau’s West Park Mall, according to a mall spokeswoman.

Stacey Keating, speaking for CBL Properties, which owns West Park Mall, said in an email Monday the furniture store will occupy the 53,000-square-foot space that once housed Furniture Factory Liquidators.

Signs announcing the new store and seeking applications for employment have been posted on mall property near Macy’s, where the Ashley Furniture is slated to go.

A business-license application filed with the city lists an opening date for the store as Nov. 20, but Keating said the store is scheduled to open in 2018. Keating said an exact opening date has not been set.

Mayor Harry Rediger, whose background includes retail management in a mall atmosphere, said the new business will be a boon to the mall and the city.

“Of course, any new business in any location, be it the mall or just a storefront in midtown or downtown or anywhere, brings with it a positive economic energy,” he said. “Malls have fallen on hard times. While ours is still very viable, a new store such as that, bringing traffic to the mall not only will benefit our city with sales-tax money, but will benefit the mall by bringing foot traffic.

“That’s what malls survive on, foot traffic.”