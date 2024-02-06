Ashcroft will review Hawley's alleged misuse of resources in campaign

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will investigate Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley over allegations he used public resources to bolster his successful U.S. Senate bid, Ashcroft's office confirmed in a Thursday letter .

The investigation is in response to a complaint filed last month by the liberal American Democracy Legal Fund.

The group cites reporting by the Kansas City Star, which obtained records showing out-of-state political consultants that went on to work for Hawley's Senate campaign also advised his staff in the attorney general's office.

The records show campaign consultants gave direct guidance and tasks to Hawley's state staff.