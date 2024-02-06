Ashcroft wants tighter rules on on racy public library books

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a top Republican prospect for governor, wants to block public funding for library books that might appeal to the “prurient” — meaning sexual — interests of minors.

Ashcroft proposed the new rule on libraries this week. It does not include a more-detailed definition or include examples of which specific books would be restricted as appealing sexually to children or teenagers.

In a statement, the Missouri Library Association called Ashcroft’s rule “an infringement on the professional judgment of librarians, and an effort to further stoke division in the communities that libraries serve.”

The group warned that small and urban libraries, which rely most on state funding, would face the greatest impact from the policy.

Ashcroft on Friday said he didn't propose the rule in response to any particular book but hoped it would prevent potential issues.

“I know that a lot of Missouri libraries are doing a good job on this and reflecting the values of the taxpayers that paid for the materials," Ashcroft said. "But I just think it's good to have some guidelines to make sure that we're reinforcing that parents are in control.”

The proposal would require state-funded libraries to adopt policies on the age-appropriateness of literature, which is already common at both school and public libraries in the state. And under the rule, anyone could challenge access to books. The proposal is what’s known as an administrative rule, which would have the same effect as a law if enacted.

Libraries that violate the rules would risk losing state funding, which is doled out by the Secretary of State's Office through the state librarian.

Missouri Association of School Librarians President Melissa Corey said K-12 school libraries don’t receive many state grants, so the rules likely would impact local public libraries the most. Data provided by the Secretary of State's Office show about 10 of 210 grants awarded in 2021 went to school libraries compared to public libraries.

Joe Kohlburn, who leads the Missouri Library Association’s committee on intellectual freedom, said books by queer and Black authors and books about women’s rights and reproductive health are frequent targets of book challenges in Missouri.

“It’s a culture-wars thing,” he said, adding that Ashcroft is attempting to “leverage the funding the State Library offers to undermine libraries in general and undermine their ability to serve historically marginalized populations.”