As virus cases rise, St. Louis area requires face coverings in public

O'FALLON, Mo. -- As confirmed cases of the coronavirus rise in Missouri, hospitalizations are starting to increase, too, prompting leaders of the state's largest metropolitan area to require face coverings.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Wednesday that both the city and St. Louis County will require face coverings when out in public. Kansas City and Jackson County began requiring face coverings earlier this week.

"It's just a precaution. We don't want to have to pull back on reopening," Krewson said during a live update on Facebook.

Missouri is among several states seeing increases in confirmed cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 since the economy reopened. The state health department has reported nearly 2,900 newly confirmed cases in the past week, including 376 cases and two deaths Wednesday. The state has seen 21,927 confirmed cases, including 1,017 deaths, since the pandemic began. The number of infections is thought to be higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The Missouri Hospital Association on Wednesday reported a rise in people being hospitalized, especially in southwestern Missouri and the Kansas City area. Spokesman Dave Dillon said there are no regions facing shortages of hospital beds or ventilators.

"We are not in a position where our resources are being outstripped by the demand for services," Dillon said. "Our concern is that the trend is moving in the wrong direction."

Freeman Health Care in Joplin is treating 20 coronavirus patients, said Jeremy Jones, director of critical care services and cardiology at the southwestern Missouri hospital. Until a couple of weeks ago, the hospital was typically treating six or seven patients with the virus at any given time.