SMITHVILLE -- Before his transgender daughter was suspended after using the girls' bathroom at her Missouri high school. Before the bullying and the suicide attempts. Before she dropped out. Before all that, Dusty Farr was -- in his own words -- "a full-on bigot." By which he meant that he was eager to steer clear of anyone LGBTQ+.

Now, though, after everything, he says he wouldn't much care if his 16-year-old daughter -- and he proudly calls her that -- told him she was an alien. Because she is alive.

"When it was my child, it just flipped a switch. And it was like a wake-up," says Farr, who is suing the Platte County School District on Kansas City's outskirts.

Looking back, Farr figures his daughter, the youngest of five, started feeling out of place in her own body when she was just 6 or 7. But he didn't see it, even as they fished and camped together.

Then when she was 12, she started to steer away from him, spending more time with the rest of the family. It lasted for a few months before she came out. He knows now how hard this was. "Growing up," he says, "my kids knew how I felt."

His wife, whom he described as less sheltered, was on board immediately. Him, not so much.

"Given the way I was raised, a conservative fire and brimstone Baptist, LGBTQ is a sin, you're going to hell. And these were things, unfortunately, that I said to my daughter," Farr says. "I'm kind of ashamed to say that."

They bumped heads, their relationship strained. In desperation, he turned to God and then it hit him: "She's a girl."

His daughter, who is named only by her initials of R.F. in the lawsuit, was stunned. He had been, she recalls, "to say it nicely, very annoying." Now everything was different.

"There was this electricity in me that was just, it felt like pure joy," she recalled as she played with her dog at a park in February. Her father was with her.

She, her father and her attorneys asked that she remain anonymous because she is unnamed in the lawsuit and to protect her from discrimination.

She was diagnosed with gender dysphoria, or distress caused when gender identity doesn't match a person's assigned sex. She grew out her hair and began taking drugs to delay puberty -- a common treatment.

Farr says things returned to normal -- for the most part. But then came high school. "And," Farr says, "anything I did to her, school was 10 times worse."

The 2021-22 school year had just started when the assistant principal pulled his daughter aside. According to the suit filed last year, the administrator said students must use the restroom of their sex designated at birth or a single gender-neutral bathroom. The district disputes that happened .

Another employee, the suit said, took it further and told her using the girls' bathroom was against the law. The district disputed that happened, too.

The thing is, there isn't a law -- at least, not in Missouri.

While more than 10 states have enacted laws over bathroom use, Missouri is not one of them. What Missouri has done is impose a ban on gender-affirming care. For bathrooms, it leaves policy debate to local districts.