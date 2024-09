Chaffee, Missouri�s local ice cream hangout Chaffee Drive In will reopen March 5, and owners Laura and Carl Estes� excitement is in the form of a daily countdown on the restaurant�s Facebook�s fan page.

�We have a Facebook page, and we�re a small town, so it doesn�t take a whole lot to get you excited. So, this is like the exciting thing because it�s new, and it�s every year, and it�s kind of the beginning of spring,� said Laura Estes, a Chaffee native. �We posted on Facebook six to eight weeks ago we started posting the �opening day� to get �likes� and to get people involved.�

Estes said a couple years ago it was snowing on opening day, and it was �a little traumatic.� But, weather permitting, she said they�re �team spring,� and scheduled to open on that Monday.

�... We can do snow flurries; actually, a couple years ago, the newspaper came down, we had snow, and they took a picture of the line of people standing out there who said they would still stand in the snow for it. ...� Estes said. �If we can get a path to the window, and it�s not full of ice, we�re open.�

According to Estes�, her parents bought the restaurant around 1978 from Chaffee�s past head football coach�s family, �So it�s always belonged to someone who lived in Chaffee.� And as the years progressed, Estes explained, they would�ve had to change some things to stay franchised.

The Chaffee Drive In, 200 S. Main St., is seen Tuesday in Chaffee, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS

�It was a Dairy Queen from the �50s, when they had originally bought it, and most restaurants back in the day really weren�t just one restaurant anymore, they combined it with an Orange Julius. ... That was kind of the talk; everyone was going to have to combine the restaurants,� Estes said. �Well, we are just a walkup, so we didn�t have the seating, and they wanted us to expand to that, so there were just a few stipulations that came down from Dairy Queen.�

After Estes� parents passed away, she and her husband, Carl, took ownership in 2006.

�We probably haven�t had a franchise in 15 to 20 years. That�s how long ago we dropped the franchise and just became independent,� Estes said.

As for the food, Estes said their menu is similar to Dairy Queen�s, but with different names.

�Dairy Queen has a Peanut Buster Parfait, so we have a Fudge-Nut Parfait. ... So really, we have about the same ice cream Dairy Queen has,� Estes said. �They have Blizzards, and we have the Storm.�

Estes� son�s name is Storm, and according to her, when they switched form franchise to independent, they had to come up with different, distinguishable names.

The building hasn�t changed much over the years, still with the traditional drive-in style and outside seating.