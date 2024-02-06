All sections
NewsFebruary 21, 2018
As February winds down, Chaffee looking forward to reopening of ice cream shop
Chaffee, Missouriï¿½s local ice cream hangout Chaffee Drive In will reopen March 5, and owners Laura and Carl Estesï¿½ excitement is in the form of a daily countdown on the restaurantï¿½s Facebookï¿½s fan page. ï¿½We have a Facebook page, and weï¿½re a small town, so it doesnï¿½t take a whole lot to get you excited. ...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
The Chaffee Drive In, 200 S. Main St., is seen Tuesday in Chaffee, Missouri.
The Chaffee Drive In, 200 S. Main St., is seen Tuesday in Chaffee, Missouri.

Chaffee, Missouriï¿½s local ice cream hangout Chaffee Drive In will reopen March 5, and owners Laura and Carl Estesï¿½ excitement is in the form of a daily countdown on the restaurantï¿½s Facebookï¿½s fan page.

ï¿½We have a Facebook page, and weï¿½re a small town, so it doesnï¿½t take a whole lot to get you excited. So, this is like the exciting thing because itï¿½s new, and itï¿½s every year, and itï¿½s kind of the beginning of spring,ï¿½ said Laura Estes, a Chaffee native. ï¿½We posted on Facebook six to eight weeks ago we started posting the ï¿½opening dayï¿½ to get ï¿½likesï¿½ and to get people involved.ï¿½

Estes said a couple years ago it was snowing on opening day, and it was ï¿½a little traumatic.ï¿½ But, weather permitting, she said theyï¿½re ï¿½team spring,ï¿½ and scheduled to open on that Monday.

ï¿½... We can do snow flurries; actually, a couple years ago, the newspaper came down, we had snow, and they took a picture of the line of people standing out there who said they would still stand in the snow for it. ...ï¿½ Estes said. ï¿½If we can get a path to the window, and itï¿½s not full of ice, weï¿½re open.ï¿½

According to Estesï¿½, her parents bought the restaurant around 1978 from Chaffeeï¿½s past head football coachï¿½s family, ï¿½So itï¿½s always belonged to someone who lived in Chaffee.ï¿½ And as the years progressed, Estes explained, they wouldï¿½ve had to change some things to stay franchised.

The Chaffee Drive In, 200 S. Main St., is seen Tuesday in Chaffee, Missouri.
The Chaffee Drive In, 200 S. Main St., is seen Tuesday in Chaffee, Missouri.

ï¿½It was a Dairy Queen from the ï¿½50s, when they had originally bought it, and most restaurants back in the day really werenï¿½t just one restaurant anymore, they combined it with an Orange Julius. ... That was kind of the talk; everyone was going to have to combine the restaurants,ï¿½ Estes said. ï¿½Well, we are just a walkup, so we didnï¿½t have the seating, and they wanted us to expand to that, so there were just a few stipulations that came down from Dairy Queen.ï¿½

After Estesï¿½ parents passed away, she and her husband, Carl, took ownership in 2006.

ï¿½We probably havenï¿½t had a franchise in 15 to 20 years. Thatï¿½s how long ago we dropped the franchise and just became independent,ï¿½ Estes said.

As for the food, Estes said their menu is similar to Dairy Queenï¿½s, but with different names.

ï¿½Dairy Queen has a Peanut Buster Parfait, so we have a Fudge-Nut Parfait. ... So really, we have about the same ice cream Dairy Queen has,ï¿½ Estes said. ï¿½They have Blizzards, and we have the Storm.ï¿½

The Chaffee Drive In, 200 S. Main St., is seen Tuesday in Chaffee, Missouri.
The Chaffee Drive In, 200 S. Main St., is seen Tuesday in Chaffee, Missouri.

Estesï¿½ sonï¿½s name is Storm, and according to her, when they switched form franchise to independent, they had to come up with different, distinguishable names.

The building hasnï¿½t changed much over the years, still with the traditional drive-in style and outside seating.

ï¿½We have some picnic tables on the outside, and a bench on the side. It used to be, back in the day, after a t-ball game, they would load the kids up in the back of the truck and they would all come down and then it would just be tons of t-ball teams down here,ï¿½ Estes said.

Estes said usually at night, ï¿½almost every night,ï¿½ their picnic tables are full.

ï¿½People just come down and hang out,ï¿½ Estes said. ï¿½A lot of it is just almost a social event.ï¿½

Chaffee is very ï¿½walking-friendly,ï¿½ Estes said, with new sidewalks ï¿½that makes a really nice square of the town.ï¿½

ï¿½So, on any given warm night, there are people out bike riding and walking, and a lot of people just stop by just to visit, because people are so out and about in town,ï¿½ Estes said.

Ice cream, slushes, frozen lemonade and sodas are all part of the daily menu, in addition to sloppy Joes, hamburgers, hotdogs, polish sausages and potato chips.

ï¿½We sell almost 1,000 burgers in a week,ï¿½ Estes said.

As for the most popular item, itï¿½s not what you might think.

ï¿½And this is the craziest thing, more than anything, we sell soda. That is our biggest seller,ï¿½ Estes said. ï¿½We have crushed ice, and we have some huge fans of the crushed ice.ï¿½

They also sell a lot of shakes, because they still make their shakes the old-fashioned way, Estes said.

ï¿½We have soft serve, we donï¿½t have the hand dipped. Itï¿½s all soft serve vanilla. We use milk, and we still mix them by hand.ï¿½ Estes said.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Pertinent address:

200 S. Main St., Chaffee, Mo.

Local News
