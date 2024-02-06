Chaffee, Missouriï¿½s local ice cream hangout Chaffee Drive In will reopen March 5, and owners Laura and Carl Estesï¿½ excitement is in the form of a daily countdown on the restaurantï¿½s Facebookï¿½s fan page.
ï¿½We have a Facebook page, and weï¿½re a small town, so it doesnï¿½t take a whole lot to get you excited. So, this is like the exciting thing because itï¿½s new, and itï¿½s every year, and itï¿½s kind of the beginning of spring,ï¿½ said Laura Estes, a Chaffee native. ï¿½We posted on Facebook six to eight weeks ago we started posting the ï¿½opening dayï¿½ to get ï¿½likesï¿½ and to get people involved.ï¿½
Estes said a couple years ago it was snowing on opening day, and it was ï¿½a little traumatic.ï¿½ But, weather permitting, she said theyï¿½re ï¿½team spring,ï¿½ and scheduled to open on that Monday.
ï¿½... We can do snow flurries; actually, a couple years ago, the newspaper came down, we had snow, and they took a picture of the line of people standing out there who said they would still stand in the snow for it. ...ï¿½ Estes said. ï¿½If we can get a path to the window, and itï¿½s not full of ice, weï¿½re open.ï¿½
According to Estesï¿½, her parents bought the restaurant around 1978 from Chaffeeï¿½s past head football coachï¿½s family, ï¿½So itï¿½s always belonged to someone who lived in Chaffee.ï¿½ And as the years progressed, Estes explained, they wouldï¿½ve had to change some things to stay franchised.
ï¿½It was a Dairy Queen from the ï¿½50s, when they had originally bought it, and most restaurants back in the day really werenï¿½t just one restaurant anymore, they combined it with an Orange Julius. ... That was kind of the talk; everyone was going to have to combine the restaurants,ï¿½ Estes said. ï¿½Well, we are just a walkup, so we didnï¿½t have the seating, and they wanted us to expand to that, so there were just a few stipulations that came down from Dairy Queen.ï¿½
After Estesï¿½ parents passed away, she and her husband, Carl, took ownership in 2006.
ï¿½We probably havenï¿½t had a franchise in 15 to 20 years. Thatï¿½s how long ago we dropped the franchise and just became independent,ï¿½ Estes said.
As for the food, Estes said their menu is similar to Dairy Queenï¿½s, but with different names.
ï¿½Dairy Queen has a Peanut Buster Parfait, so we have a Fudge-Nut Parfait. ... So really, we have about the same ice cream Dairy Queen has,ï¿½ Estes said. ï¿½They have Blizzards, and we have the Storm.ï¿½
Estesï¿½ sonï¿½s name is Storm, and according to her, when they switched form franchise to independent, they had to come up with different, distinguishable names.
The building hasnï¿½t changed much over the years, still with the traditional drive-in style and outside seating.
ï¿½We have some picnic tables on the outside, and a bench on the side. It used to be, back in the day, after a t-ball game, they would load the kids up in the back of the truck and they would all come down and then it would just be tons of t-ball teams down here,ï¿½ Estes said.
Estes said usually at night, ï¿½almost every night,ï¿½ their picnic tables are full.
ï¿½People just come down and hang out,ï¿½ Estes said. ï¿½A lot of it is just almost a social event.ï¿½
Chaffee is very ï¿½walking-friendly,ï¿½ Estes said, with new sidewalks ï¿½that makes a really nice square of the town.ï¿½
ï¿½So, on any given warm night, there are people out bike riding and walking, and a lot of people just stop by just to visit, because people are so out and about in town,ï¿½ Estes said.
Ice cream, slushes, frozen lemonade and sodas are all part of the daily menu, in addition to sloppy Joes, hamburgers, hotdogs, polish sausages and potato chips.
ï¿½We sell almost 1,000 burgers in a week,ï¿½ Estes said.
As for the most popular item, itï¿½s not what you might think.
ï¿½And this is the craziest thing, more than anything, we sell soda. That is our biggest seller,ï¿½ Estes said. ï¿½We have crushed ice, and we have some huge fans of the crushed ice.ï¿½
They also sell a lot of shakes, because they still make their shakes the old-fashioned way, Estes said.
ï¿½We have soft serve, we donï¿½t have the hand dipped. Itï¿½s all soft serve vanilla. We use milk, and we still mix them by hand.ï¿½ Estes said.
Pertinent address:
200 S. Main St., Chaffee, Mo.