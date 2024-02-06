As American as apple pie: The Pie Safe offers slices of pie, nostalgia

The Pie Safe Bakery & Cafe stands in the former Bank of Pocahontas, a village in northern Cape Girardeau County tucked into an area rich in beauty and tradition.

The building dates to the early 1900s.

Owner Sharon Penrod has operated the Pie Safe with husband Monte Penrod since 2012.

She's rolling out pie crust on a Wednesday morning. It's been raining, but the sun is emerging, and she's awaiting a lunch party of five.

It's a pretty typical weekday, if there is such a thing, she said.

Penrod said she and her husband started as farmers market vendors in Jackson and later Cape Girardeau, selling pies and other goods.

Sharon Penrod works with pies Wednesday at The Pie Safe Bakery & Cafe in Pocahontas. Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

"We've grown," she said, wryly.

The walls are hung with whimsical, cheerful pieces, from a vintage Candyland board to an Easter wreath. Fanciful glass pieces filter light through the window. Framed photos of the Penrods' ancestors help illustrate the family's history, while Sharon uses heirloom recipes and long traditions to create.

Originally, she wanted to just serve pie. The bank's safe inspired the name, she said, and she designed the dining room accordingly, never thinking she'd have much of a crowd all at once.

But people often don't want just pie. They want to be fed first, she said.

So she obliges, serving up what she has on hand that day: Soup, sometimes quiche, salads. She makes her own house salad dressing -- on a recent day made with some leftover pickle juice -- and she has sandwich fixings to serve.