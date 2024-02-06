Artworks of George DeMyers II to be showcased at Crisp Museum

"Oh, you've got talent like your father!"

That's what George DeMyers II remembered hearing after winning his first school art contest.

"Hearing that kind of pushed me," DeMyers said, recalling his father's legacy as an art teacher for more than four decades.

DeMyers has since taken off, producing art of breadth and variety. He will be personally introducing his own exhibit at 5:30 p.m. July 8, at Southeast Missouri State University's Crisp Museum on the university's River Campus.

The exhibition, titled "The Soul of Art," is described on Crisp Museum's website as "an eclectic array of Black art consisting of portraits, murals, acrylics and oils on canvas." DeMyers described his art with one word -- versatile.

George DeMyers II described his acrylic painting, titled "Soul Train," as an abstract representation of the famous dance show. Courtesy George DeMyers II

Versatility is necessary for a man intent on pursuing every passion that comes over him.

"I am so impulsive," DeMyers explained. "I would not want a label because I work with so many different medias. I try to just be creative on any type of canvas. ... Landscapes come easy for me. I can do watercolor. I can do ink. I don't like to brag on myself, but I'm multimedia-versatile."

DeMyers, who attended fashion school in Nashville, Tennessee, said he's about as comfortable with needle and thread as paintbrush and canvas.

"I always liked to dress and was into clothing. I thought I was going to be able to draw and design the clothes [in Nashville], but they were like, 'No, you're in sewing class 101,'" DeMyers said with a laugh. "I actually had to learn to sew, and I actually enjoyed it. I could make clothes, bags, anything. You know, I was just pulled so many ways."

Even after obtaining a bachelor's degree from the International Academy of Design and Technology, the seamster and artist refused to limit himself. DeMyers recalled engraving greeting cards before receiving a commission to paint the portrait of a historical figure -- Homer G. Phillips