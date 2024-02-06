Artworks of George DeMyers II to be showcased at Crisp Museum

"Oh, you've got talent like your father!"
That's what George DeMyers II remembered hearing after winning his first school art contest.
"Hearing that kind of pushed me," DeMyers said, recalling his father's legacy as an art teacher for more than four decades.
DeMyers has since taken off, producing art of breadth and variety. He will be personally introducing his own exhibit at 5:30 p.m. July 8, at Southeast Missouri State University's Crisp Museum on the university's River Campus.
The exhibition, titled "The Soul of Art," is described on Crisp Museum's website as "an eclectic array of Black art consisting of portraits, murals, acrylics and oils on canvas." DeMyers described his art with one word -- versatile.
Versatility is necessary for a man intent on pursuing every passion that comes over him.
"I am so impulsive," DeMyers explained. "I would not want a label because I work with so many different medias. I try to just be creative on any type of canvas. ... Landscapes come easy for me. I can do watercolor. I can do ink. I don't like to brag on myself, but I'm multimedia-versatile."
DeMyers, who attended fashion school in Nashville, Tennessee, said he's about as comfortable with needle and thread as paintbrush and canvas.
"I always liked to dress and was into clothing. I thought I was going to be able to draw and design the clothes [in Nashville], but they were like, 'No, you're in sewing class 101,'" DeMyers said with a laugh. "I actually had to learn to sew, and I actually enjoyed it. I could make clothes, bags, anything. You know, I was just pulled so many ways."
Even after obtaining a bachelor's degree from the International Academy of Design and Technology, the seamster and artist refused to limit himself. DeMyers recalled engraving greeting cards before receiving a commission to paint the portrait of a historical figure -- Homer G. Phillips
"He was the first Black American to own a hospital. ... It was a big thing. I was very proud of it, and it's still there today, at the Homer G. Phillips site in St. Louis," DeMyers said.
Even then, DeMyers refused to define a narrow wheelhouse, playing trumpet in a local band between filming DIY-painting tutorials for YouTube.
"I'm actually versatile in music, too," DeMyers said.
DeMyers counts a judge and state trooper among his bandmates.
"We get together and we do all types of music, from 'Summertime' to 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.' I just love all types of music," he added.
DeMyers isn't just an artist and musician, he is also a teacher. Although he recalled not initially wanting to follow his father into teaching, DeMyers said his attitude changed when he realized he could create his own style.
"I saw my dad as being kind of confining. Back in the '70s, early '80s, it was more about a strict classroom. The thing is, now, I get to create my own atmosphere with my class. Now, I love it," DeMyers explained.
DeMyers's classes are held at a Lincoln University extension in Caruthersville, Missouri, where DeMyers "gives more leeway" to the students, allowing them to listen to jazz while they work. The unpredictable improvisation of jazz seems to reflect the philosophy of the ever-flexible DeMyers.
Jim Phillips, Crisp Museum manager and senior curator, said he normally expects a larger scale than the one anticipated at the DeMyers exhibit.
"Generally, I'm one of the people who will always say, 'More is more, and more is good,'" Phillips said. "But, in this particular instance, I think more is less. With some creative lighting and spacing, I think [the upcoming show] will be very inspired. ... Even though it will be a small show, it will be more intimate. I think it will spark discussion."
