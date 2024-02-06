Artwork from visual window display provides look into the past

On a tiny island in Scotland during the sixth century, monks copied the Gospel and created Celtic art. Nearly 1,500 years later, Robert Towner, a former world religions professor at Southeast, first found his artistic inspiration while living for a year on Iona, the same island the monks inhabited. Inspired by the history of his surroundings, it was there that Towner taught himself the art of calligraphy.

For the month of February, Towner's work from this time period was on display in the window of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri alongside Southeast graduate Juanita Wyman's exhibit "Nostalgic Renderings."

Towner said he wanted to expand his work after retiring from preaching in 2013, and his art turned into a combination of painting and calligraphy.

"There is color, and pictures and paintings are included in order to give flight to the meaning of words," Towner said.

According to Towner, his life was grounded in teaching, preaching and celebrating the Word of God as he understood it. His calligraphy gives him an outlet to express this fascination and wonder.

One of his pieces in the window display represents the Holy Grail found in passages throughout the Bible, British romances and stories of King Arthur. Towner says the words spraying from the cup describe those associations with the chalice throughout history. Another piece shows a representation of this same cup becoming the throne of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ.

Towner's third and largest piece on display is made with different colors of torn paper and plays with the idea of polarities with the use of calligraphy going up, down, right and left.