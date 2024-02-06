On Friday, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will open its Collab Lab, a sensory-inclusive classroom fitted for art learning.

Arts council director Kelly Downes said she sought to create a space where people with disabilities could feel comfortable with being creative.

The classroom eliminates distracting stimuli commonly found in conventional classrooms, according to Downes. It features low and diffused light, padded floors and supplies for children to do experimental art projects.

The space will be open to the public and available for field trips from local schools.

The Collab Lab's unveiling will be part of the arts council's annual Dingeldein Gala held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's location at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

Each year since 1975 the arts council has presented the Otto F. Dingeldein Award and Friend of the Arts Award at the gala.