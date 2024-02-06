On Friday, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will open its Collab Lab, a sensory-inclusive classroom fitted for art learning.
Arts council director Kelly Downes said she sought to create a space where people with disabilities could feel comfortable with being creative.
The classroom eliminates distracting stimuli commonly found in conventional classrooms, according to Downes. It features low and diffused light, padded floors and supplies for children to do experimental art projects.
The space will be open to the public and available for field trips from local schools.
The Collab Lab's unveiling will be part of the arts council's annual Dingeldein Gala held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's location at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.
Each year since 1975 the arts council has presented the Otto F. Dingeldein Award and Friend of the Arts Award at the gala.
Fiddler Steve Schaffner will receive the Otto F. Dingeldein Award for his artistic enrichment of the community, Downes said. Schaffner serves as director of the Southeast Music Academy at Southeast Missouri State University.
The arts council will give its Friends of the Arts Award to local brewpub Ebb and Flow Fermentations. The award is traditionally bestowed to individuals or organizations in the community who help the arts council achieve its outreach.
Downes praised Ebb and Flow's Joy Brooker and DeWayne Schaaf for their efforts to bring the community quality live music four nights a week at the restaurant. Ebb and Flow also hosted family-friendly arts and crafts nights called "Unwind Wednesdays" throughout the summer.
This year's Dingeldein Gala will have a Paris in 1920 theme. Guests are encouraged to attend clad in costumes fit to the era.
The gala will also include a live auction of local art and a dinner provided by the arts council's board.
Tickets are available for purchase online and will be sold through the day of the event. See www.capearts.org/awards for more details.
