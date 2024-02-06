All sections
NewsJune 30, 2021

Arts Council to host work of Southeast alum Marjorie Suedekum

Starting Friday, the work of legendary local artist Marjorie Suedekum will be on display at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri’s gallery located off North Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. Suedekum boasts a decadeslong career in the arts. She is one of the longest-running members of the arts council, and organized the Southeast Missourian Art Show from 1967 to 1982...

Monica Obradovic
Creative Arts Guild members, from left, Miss Marjorie A. Suedekum, Miss Charlet Farrar and Mrs. Stone Manes, prepare for an exhibit at the Ione Hirsch Gallery in March 1977.
Creative Arts Guild members, from left, Miss Marjorie A. Suedekum, Miss Charlet Farrar and Mrs. Stone Manes, prepare for an exhibit at the Ione Hirsch Gallery in March 1977.Southeast Missourian file

Starting Friday, the work of legendary local artist Marjorie Suedekum will be on display at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri’s gallery located off North Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau.

Suedekum boasts a decadeslong career in the arts. She is one of the longest-running members of the arts council, and organized the Southeast Missourian Art Show from 1967 to 1982.

Suedekum, 87, recently entered the Lutheran Home of Cape Girardeau. Her friend, Rosie Conrad, helped Suedekum move out of her home. She noticed all the art Suedekum had to leave behind and wanted to find a home for each piece.

“I thought, ‘There is no way this should all go to Goodwill,’” Conrad said. “Marj’s art should go where someone who owns it will appreciate it.”

Each piece will be for sale. Prices start as low as $15 and could climb to a few hundred dollars depending on the size of the piece, Conrad said. All profits from the sale will go directly to the artist.

The displayed work will mostly include watercolor paintings of local and nature scenes. A few of Suedekum’s photography pieces will be displayed as well.

“She has quite the eye for detail,” Conrad said. “She is an extremely good artist and does this all for her own pleasure.”

Suedekum’s love of art dates as far back as her childhood, when she sewed her own clothes from fabric feed sacks she got from her grandfather’s feed store.

Majorie Suedekum shows off some of her quilting handiwork in 1987.
Majorie Suedekum shows off some of her quilting handiwork in 1987.Southeast Missourian file
In 1968, she organized her first outdoor art exhibit for the Creative Arts Guild.

She received many accolades throughout the years. In June 1982, the Cape Girardeau Business and Professional Women’s Club elected her woman of the year.

Suedekum worked full-time at the Southeast Missourian while simultaneously propelling her art career.

Suedekum held several roles at the paper. She ran the switchboard, took classified ads and worked as secretary to Fred Naeter, the paper’s founder.

Suedekum gradually worked her way up. After a few years, she was put in charge of laying out the news and advertising sections of the newspaper where her creativity could flow.

She organized several art shows through the years. Her work spanned from watercolor paintings to quilts and photography.

So much of Suedekum’s career centered on making sure other people’s art can be recognized. Now, Conrad said, it’s Suedekum’s turn to be in the spotlight.

The showing will run until July 19. An opening reception of Suedekum’s work alongside more artists’ exhibitions will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.

Suedekum did not wish to be interviewed for this story.

Amid stacks of paintings entered in the 23rd annual Missourian Art Exhibition in November 1969, Marjorie Suedekum, left, director, and Elizabeth Blackwell, assistant director, compare a landscape and a still life. Suedekum holds "Autumn Beauty" by Linda Burr of Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Blackwell holds "Glass Jewels" by Mrs. J. Griffey of Potosi, Missouri.
Amid stacks of paintings entered in the 23rd annual Missourian Art Exhibition in November 1969, Marjorie Suedekum, left, director, and Elizabeth Blackwell, assistant director, compare a landscape and a still life. Suedekum holds “Autumn Beauty” by Linda Burr of Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Blackwell holds “Glass Jewels” by Mrs. J. Griffey of Potosi, Missouri.Southeast Missourian file
