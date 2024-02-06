Arts Council to host work of Southeast alum Marjorie Suedekum

Starting Friday, the work of legendary local artist Marjorie Suedekum will be on display at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri’s gallery located off North Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau.

Suedekum boasts a decadeslong career in the arts. She is one of the longest-running members of the arts council, and organized the Southeast Missourian Art Show from 1967 to 1982.

Suedekum, 87, recently entered the Lutheran Home of Cape Girardeau. Her friend, Rosie Conrad, helped Suedekum move out of her home. She noticed all the art Suedekum had to leave behind and wanted to find a home for each piece.

“I thought, ‘There is no way this should all go to Goodwill,’” Conrad said. “Marj’s art should go where someone who owns it will appreciate it.”

Each piece will be for sale. Prices start as low as $15 and could climb to a few hundred dollars depending on the size of the piece, Conrad said. All profits from the sale will go directly to the artist.

The displayed work will mostly include watercolor paintings of local and nature scenes. A few of Suedekum’s photography pieces will be displayed as well.

“She has quite the eye for detail,” Conrad said. “She is an extremely good artist and does this all for her own pleasure.”

Suedekum’s love of art dates as far back as her childhood, when she sewed her own clothes from fabric feed sacks she got from her grandfather’s feed store.