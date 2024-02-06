All sections
NewsApril 11, 2023

Arts Council to hold third annual Afternoon Tea-Light

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's Afternoon Tea-Light will be held twice Saturday, April 22.
Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will hold its third annual Afternoon Tea-Light next week to benefit the organizations programs.

There will be two seatings — a morning seating from 10 a.m. to noon, and an afternoon seating from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the council's offices, 16 N. Spanish St., in Cape Girardeau.

There will be different music at each seating. SEMO Music Academy Guitar Ensemble will perform during the morning seating, while SEMO Music Academy Youth Orchestra will play during the afternoon seating.

Crepe Girardeau will be serving custom crepe flights with the option of bottomless tea, coffee and more. The Arts Council asks that if attendees want to add a bottomless mimosa option or choose a gluten free crepe to bring cash to pay the difference.

Tickets are $40 per person, or $175 for a table of six, and may be purchased at www.2023tealight.paperform.co.

Tickets must be purchased before Tuesday, April 18. There will be no physical ticket, and guests are asked to bring their ID to the event.

