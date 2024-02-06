Arts Council to hold third annual Afternoon Tea-Light

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will hold its third annual Afternoon Tea-Light next week to benefit the organizations programs.

There will be two seatings — a morning seating from 10 a.m. to noon, and an afternoon seating from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the council's offices, 16 N. Spanish St., in Cape Girardeau.

There will be different music at each seating. SEMO Music Academy Guitar Ensemble will perform during the morning seating, while SEMO Music Academy Youth Orchestra will play during the afternoon seating.