The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri presented two awards in recognition of the arts and artists in the region, and unveiled its new Collab Lab classroom Friday at its annual celebration
The gala, held at 16 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau this year with a "1920s in Paris" theme, included a live auction of local art and dinner provided by the Arts Council's board.
Fiddler Steve Schaffner received the Otto F. Dingeldein Award for his artistic enrichment of the community, Arts Council director Kelly Downes said. Schaffner serves as director of the Southeast Music Academy at Southeast Missouri State University.
The Otto F. Dingeldein Award was established in 1975 and honors individuals whose artistic achievements have made a considerable impact on the cultural enrichment of the Cape Girardeau community.
The Arts Council's Friends of the Arts Award was presented to Trevor Camp, manager of local brewpub Ebb and Flow Fermentations. The award is traditionally bestowed to individuals or organizations who help the Arts Council achieve its outreach.
Downes acknowledged Ebb and Flow's Joey Brooker and DeWayne Schaaf for their efforts to bring the community quality live music four nights a week at the restaurant at 11 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Ebb and Flow also hosted family-friendly arts and crafts nights called Unwind Wednesdays throughout the summer.
Joni Hand, chairwoman of the Arts Council board, said the live auction was a new addition to the event, which will help raise funds for the new Collab Lab, a sensory-inclusive classroom fitted for art learning that was also unveiled during the gala.
The classroom eliminates distracting stimuli commonly found in conventional classrooms, Downes said. It features low and diffused light, padded floors and supplies for children to do experimental learning.
For more information on the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri or upcoming events, visit www.capearts.org.
