The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri presented two awards in recognition of the arts and artists in the region, and unveiled its new Collab Lab classroom Friday at its annual celebration

The gala, held at 16 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau this year with a "1920s in Paris" theme, included a live auction of local art and dinner provided by the Arts Council's board.

Fiddler Steve Schaffner received the Otto F. Dingeldein Award for his artistic enrichment of the community, Arts Council director Kelly Downes said. Schaffner serves as director of the Southeast Music Academy at Southeast Missouri State University.

The Otto F. Dingeldein Award was established in 1975 and honors individuals whose artistic achievements have made a considerable impact on the cultural enrichment of the Cape Girardeau community.