All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 13, 2021

Arts Council presents annual awards, unveils sensory-inclusive classroom at Dingeldein Gala

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri presented two awards in recognition of the arts and artists in the region, and unveiled its new Collab Lab classroom Friday at its annual celebration The gala, held at 16 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau this year with a "1920s in Paris" theme, included a live auction of local art and dinner provided by the Arts Council's board...

Brooke Holford
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri held its annual Dingeldein Gala celebration Friday at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, where it gave its Otto F. Dingeldein and Friends of the Arts awards. Pictured from left are, Kelly Downes, director of the Arts Council; Steve Schaffner, who received the Otto F. Dingeldein Award; Trevor Camp, manager of Ebb and Flow Fermentations in downtown Cape Girardeau, which received the Friend of the Arts Award; and Joni Hand, chairwoman of the Arts Council board.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri held its annual Dingeldein Gala celebration Friday at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, where it gave its Otto F. Dingeldein and Friends of the Arts awards. Pictured from left are, Kelly Downes, director of the Arts Council; Steve Schaffner, who received the Otto F. Dingeldein Award; Trevor Camp, manager of Ebb and Flow Fermentations in downtown Cape Girardeau, which received the Friend of the Arts Award; and Joni Hand, chairwoman of the Arts Council board.Brooke Holford

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri presented two awards in recognition of the arts and artists in the region, and unveiled its new Collab Lab classroom Friday at its annual celebration

The gala, held at 16 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau this year with a "1920s in Paris" theme, included a live auction of local art and dinner provided by the Arts Council's board.

Fiddler Steve Schaffner received the Otto F. Dingeldein Award for his artistic enrichment of the community, Arts Council director Kelly Downes said. Schaffner serves as director of the Southeast Music Academy at Southeast Missouri State University.

The Otto F. Dingeldein Award was established in 1975 and honors individuals whose artistic achievements have made a considerable impact on the cultural enrichment of the Cape Girardeau community.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Arts Council's Friends of the Arts Award was presented to Trevor Camp, manager of local brewpub Ebb and Flow Fermentations. The award is traditionally bestowed to individuals or organizations who help the Arts Council achieve its outreach.

Downes acknowledged Ebb and Flow's Joey Brooker and DeWayne Schaaf for their efforts to bring the community quality live music four nights a week at the restaurant at 11 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Ebb and Flow also hosted family-friendly arts and crafts nights called Unwind Wednesdays throughout the summer.

Joni Hand, chairwoman of the Arts Council board, said the live auction was a new addition to the event, which will help raise funds for the new Collab Lab, a sensory-inclusive classroom fitted for art learning that was also unveiled during the gala.

The classroom eliminates distracting stimuli commonly found in conventional classrooms, Downes said. It features low and diffused light, padded floors and supplies for children to do experimental learning.

For more information on the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri or upcoming events, visit www.capearts.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing studen...
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy