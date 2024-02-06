All sections
NewsJune 9, 2020

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri to reopen gallery Tuesday

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will reopen to limited walk-in traffic Tuesday at 16 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Protocols now in place to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus include heightened facility maintenance and sanitization, gallery occupancy monitoring, and mask and sanitizer availability for staff and patrons...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
People take in the grand-opening reception for the fourth annual Members Exhibit at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri on Sept. 2, 2016, in its new location at 16 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
People take in the grand-opening reception for the fourth annual Members Exhibit at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri on Sept. 2, 2016, in its new location at 16 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will reopen to limited walk-in traffic Tuesday at 16 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Protocols now in place to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus include heightened facility maintenance and sanitization, gallery occupancy monitoring, and mask and sanitizer availability for staff and patrons.

This is to ensure the health and safety of all gallery patrons, staff and the works of art entrusted to the council’s care, according to a statement.

The number of visitors inside the gallery at any time will be limited to 33, and will be admitted on an “equal or less-than” basis as previous visitors leave. Visitors and groups will be encouraged to practice physical distancing and to use hand sanitizing stations.

Masks will be required. Restrooms will be closed to the public.

“If patrons foresee any issue following these guidelines, we respectfully ask that you refrain from visiting the galleries at this time,” the statement read.

Marked pathways may also be employed to indicate the best route between galleries.

Gallery hours will 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Arts Council spokeswoman Kelly Downes said exhibits now on display include Visual Arts Cooperative artists’ works in the galleries through the end of July. A virtual showing of top pieces from 8th District Rep. Jason Smith’s high-school art show is online at www.capearts.org/CongressionalHighSchoolArtCompetition.aspx.

