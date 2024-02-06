Arts Council, City of Cape Girardeau to host youth summer camps

For summer camp this year, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri collaborated with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department to bring a variety of programs to young campers.

Southeast Missouri State University will not hold its annual Arts Academy this year. Kelly Downes, director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, said she wanted to find a way to fill the arts academy’s void.

“We want to make sure art education is still at the forefront here in town,” Downes said.

Happy Campers

From June 14 through 18, a free camp called Happy Campers will be held for third- and fourth-graders of Jefferson and Blanchard elementary schools. The camp was organized in collaboration with Parks and Recreation and the Arts Council.

In the past, Cape Girardeau has held a lot of camps at the Osage Centre and Arena Park, according to Chris Eastridge, recreation supervisor at Parks and Rec.

This year, however, Eastridge collaborated with the Arts Council to hold a camp that would be more accessible for kids who live on the south side of Cape Girardeau. Happy Campers will be held at the Shawnee Park Center off South West End Boulevard.

“We were trying to think of something that would be fun but free for kids in that area,” Eastridge said. “So, we reached out to all these other groups for help.”

Local businesses including Be Chosen Academy, Discovery Playhouse and Fingerprint Dance Studio will provide campers with activities ranging from art, science, sports and cooking. Bethel Assembly of God will provide campers with a free breakfast.