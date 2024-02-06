Arts Council celebrates opening of 2022 Broadway sculpture exhibit

Seven new art pieces were formally "introduced" to downtown Cape Girardeau in Thursday night's kickoff of the ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. Those attending the event were able to meet and greet a few of the artists selected this year.
At the 2022 Outdoor Sculpture opening reception, which took place at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard in Cape Girardeau, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri director Kelly Downes welcomed visitors before Mayor Bob Fox spoke to a crowd of around 50 individuals. Fox said it is important the different entities of Cape Girardeau come together to accomplish goals, such as the sculpture exhibit.
"When you've got entities like Old Town Cape and the Arts Council, Parks and Recreation Department or the city or SEMO, all coming together to do something like this, it's great. When you can't get things done we have to have help."
Fox said over the past few years, even as the country has faced a pandemic and other communities have struggled, Cape Girardeau has continued to prosper.
Downes agreed with Fox and said there has been an increase in the interconnectedness she has seen take place in the downtown community over the recent years.
"We're seeing that arts and nonprofit work has a lot of impact on business and vice versa. So, when we utilize all those resources for the common good, people thrive," Downes said.
Daniel Perry, this year's exhibit juror, selected the seven pieces on display along Broadway. The artworks begin at Pacific Street with Long Way Home by Nathan Pierce and ends at Main Street featuring Ta'Lowa by Jeremy Colbert.
In a previous statement by Perry, he explained he had participated in a previous exhibit as an applicant and his reasoning for selecting the art for the 2022 sculpture exhibit.
"My aim was to select a diverse collection of sculptural works that present a variety of approaches to art making. I believe art, specifically public art, to be a powerful way to define a place, Perry said. "It transcends aesthetics to become an integral part of a place's culture and history."
Creation, one of the sculptures selected to be displayed at Broadway and Frederick Street, was created by Timothy Godlove of Cape Girardeau. Godlove has participated in the exhibit in previous years, but 2022 is the first year one of his pieces will go on display. He is also known for his creative work as the lead singer of the local rock band Isabella.
The event was catered by multiple downtown businesses including Many Good Things Brewery, Muy Bueno and The Ground-A-Bout.
For more information on the outdoor sculpture exhibit and Arts Council of Southeast Missouri visit www.capearts.org/odse.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.