Arts Council celebrates opening of 2022 Broadway sculpture exhibit

Seven new art pieces were formally "introduced" to downtown Cape Girardeau in Thursday night's kickoff of the ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. Those attending the event were able to meet and greet a few of the artists selected this year.

At the 2022 Outdoor Sculpture opening reception, which took place at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard in Cape Girardeau, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri director Kelly Downes welcomed visitors before Mayor Bob Fox spoke to a crowd of around 50 individuals. Fox said it is important the different entities of Cape Girardeau come together to accomplish goals, such as the sculpture exhibit.

"When you've got entities like Old Town Cape and the Arts Council, Parks and Recreation Department or the city or SEMO, all coming together to do something like this, it's great. When you can't get things done we have to have help."

Fox said over the past few years, even as the country has faced a pandemic and other communities have struggled, Cape Girardeau has continued to prosper.

Downes agreed with Fox and said there has been an increase in the interconnectedness she has seen take place in the downtown community over the recent years.

Juror Daniel Perry, back, and Christopher Rieger, director of the Center for Faulkner studies at Southeast Missouri State University, right, talk with other patrons of Thursday's opening reception of the 2022 Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition in Cape Girardeau. Beau Nations

"We're seeing that arts and nonprofit work has a lot of impact on business and vice versa. So, when we utilize all those resources for the common good, people thrive," Downes said.