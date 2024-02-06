For as far back as he can remember, Thomas Shaner has loved comic books.

Now, on Aug. 10, Shaner will release his own book, "The Adventures of Pizza Dog" — a 16-page tale with a message of positivity and acceptance toward people with disabilities.

Shaner, 43, has been an artist since he was 13. He dreamt of becoming an artist for Spider-Man comic books. While in college at Southeast Missouri State University, he worked as a cartoonist for the Capaha Arrow student newspaper from 1999 to 2003.

As a person with autism spectrum disorder, Shaner said he wanted to create a children's book about accepting people regardless of their differences.

"I feel like I'm putting something out there that hasn't existed before," Shaner said. "Creating this has made me feel better about my own disabilities."

"The Adventures of Pizza Dog" begins with a dog named Max who likes to eat human food.

One day, Max eats kale from his human's table and gets sick. Max then goes on a hero's journey to different lands in order to rid himself of "The curse of the kale."