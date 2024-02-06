All sections
NewsJuly 29, 2021
Arts Council, artist Thomas Shaner create 'Adventures of Pizza Dog' children's book
For as far back as he can remember, Thomas Shaner has loved comic books. Now, on Aug. 10, Shaner will release his own book, "The Adventures of Pizza Dog" — a 16-page tale with a message of positivity and acceptance toward people with disabilities. Shaner, 43, has been an artist since he was 13. He dreamt of becoming an artist for Spider-Man comic books. While in college at Southeast Missouri State University, he worked as a cartoonist for the Capaha Arrow student newspaper from 1999 to 2003...
Monica Obradovic
Thomas Shaner illustrated "The Adventures of Pizza Dog" using watercolor paints. The book, created in collaboration with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, follows the tale of a dog named Max who meets a three-legged dog named Pizza Dog.
Thomas Shaner illustrated "The Adventures of Pizza Dog" using watercolor paints. The book, created in collaboration with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, follows the tale of a dog named Max who meets a three-legged dog named Pizza Dog.Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

For as far back as he can remember, Thomas Shaner has loved comic books.

Now, on Aug. 10, Shaner will release his own book, "The Adventures of Pizza Dog" — a 16-page tale with a message of positivity and acceptance toward people with disabilities.

Shaner, 43, has been an artist since he was 13. He dreamt of becoming an artist for Spider-Man comic books. While in college at Southeast Missouri State University, he worked as a cartoonist for the Capaha Arrow student newspaper from 1999 to 2003.

As a person with autism spectrum disorder, Shaner said he wanted to create a children's book about accepting people regardless of their differences.

"I feel like I'm putting something out there that hasn't existed before," Shaner said. "Creating this has made me feel better about my own disabilities."

"The Adventures of Pizza Dog" begins with a dog named Max who likes to eat human food.

One day, Max eats kale from his human's table and gets sick. Max then goes on a hero's journey to different lands in order to rid himself of "The curse of the kale."

During his journey, Max meets Pizza Dog who shows him "the power of pizza."

Pizza Dog remains mighty despite her disability. She only has three legs but remains mobile thanks to a chariot that uses pizzas for wheels.

Shaner created the book along with Arts Council of Southeast Missouri director Kelly Downes, Julian Watkins, Eric Rueseler and Paris Newson of 20 North Pacific arts gallery.

Downes, Watkins, Rueseler and Newson wrote the story along with Shaner, who illustrated the book with watercolor paintings.

"It's all about being inclusive in storytelling and being creative and open," Downes said. "We wanted it to be fun and lighthearted, weird and silly, like all of us are."

A hundred paperback copies of the book will be printed, Downes said. Seventy percent of proceeds made from sales will go to Shaner. The rest will go toward a project the arts council is working on called the Collab Lab, a sensory inclusive classroom at the arts council's location at 16 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The creators will host a launch party for the book from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at Ebb & Flow Fermentations at 11 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. "The Adventures of Pizza Dog" will be on sale at the event for $10. Pre-ordering is available now at www.capearts.org/shop.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

