Artists to paint a series of murals in downtown Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Perryville is about to get a little more colorful.

Leaders behind Perry County Heritage Tourism and the City of Perryville plan a series of four murals to be painted throughout downtown Perryville.

Trish Erzfeld, director of Perry County Tourism, said the murals have been a goal of hers to complete since she began her position in 2015. To her, murals and other types of public artwork are important for a community to share its culture.

“They really lend a lot to our culture and the vibe of our downtown,” Erzfeld said.