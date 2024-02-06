All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJuly 23, 2021
Artists to paint a series of murals in downtown Perryville
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Downtown Perryville is about to get a little more colorful. Leaders behind Perry County Heritage Tourism and the City of Perryville plan a series of four murals to be painted throughout downtown Perryville. Trish Erzfeld, director of Perry County Tourism, said the murals have been a goal of hers to complete since she began her position in 2015. To her, murals and other types of public artwork are important for a community to share its culture...
Monica Obradovic
A mural at the intersection of West Saint Joseph and Main streets displays the history of Perryville, Missouri, through bubble letters of the city's name. Artist Christine Brunk-Deshazo of Murphysboro, Illinois, completed the mural earlier this year.
A mural at the intersection of West Saint Joseph and Main streets displays the history of Perryville, Missouri, through bubble letters of the city's name. Artist Christine Brunk-Deshazo of Murphysboro, Illinois, completed the mural earlier this year.MONICA OBRADOVIC

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Perryville is about to get a little more colorful.

Leaders behind Perry County Heritage Tourism and the City of Perryville plan a series of four murals to be painted throughout downtown Perryville.

Trish Erzfeld, director of Perry County Tourism, said the murals have been a goal of hers to complete since she began her position in 2015. To her, murals and other types of public artwork are important for a community to share its culture.

“They really lend a lot to our culture and the vibe of our downtown,” Erzfeld said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Two of the four murals have already been painted. Multimedia artist Craig Thomas will begin painting the third mural next week.

Thomas has painted and restored numerous murals throughout Southeast Missouri, including depictions of Cape Girardeau’s history along the city’s river wall downtown.

Thomas’ mural will stretch 14 feet by 36 feet along the building that houses Mary Jane Burgers and Brew and coffee shop Villainous Grounds.

The two finished murals were painted by artist Christine Brunk-Deshazo of Murphysboro, Illinois. One mural at the corner of West Saint Joseph and Main streets depicts scenes from Perryville’s history in bubble letters of the city’s name. The other resides on a building across from the city’s post office.

Erzfeld said she and city officials wanted each mural to portray different styles. The fourth will be placed on the building of Bella De Marie bridal boutique off North Main Street. Its artist has not been chosen.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy