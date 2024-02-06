Artists to paint a series of murals in downtown Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Perryville is about to get a little more colorful.
Leaders behind Perry County Heritage Tourism and the City of Perryville plan a series of four murals to be painted throughout downtown Perryville.
Trish Erzfeld, director of Perry County Tourism, said the murals have been a goal of hers to complete since she began her position in 2015. To her, murals and other types of public artwork are important for a community to share its culture.
“They really lend a lot to our culture and the vibe of our downtown,” Erzfeld said.
Two of the four murals have already been painted. Multimedia artist Craig Thomas will begin painting the third mural next week.
Thomas has painted and restored numerous murals throughout Southeast Missouri, including depictions of Cape Girardeau’s history along the city’s river wall downtown.
Thomas’ mural will stretch 14 feet by 36 feet along the building that houses Mary Jane Burgers and Brew and coffee shop Villainous Grounds.
The two finished murals were painted by artist Christine Brunk-Deshazo of Murphysboro, Illinois. One mural at the corner of West Saint Joseph and Main streets depicts scenes from Perryville’s history in bubble letters of the city’s name. The other resides on a building across from the city’s post office.
Erzfeld said she and city officials wanted each mural to portray different styles. The fourth will be placed on the building of Bella De Marie bridal boutique off North Main Street. Its artist has not been chosen.