Almost two years ago, Barb Bailey and Aaron Horrell, artists and owners of Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau, started a Missouri bicentennial communal mural project, which is now in its final days of completion.

After having more than 12,250 people paint the project, they have about 1,030 2-inch triangle spaces left to fill on four of the 15 panels of the before early June. They plan to finish the mural before its debut on the Fourth of July at the Arena Building.

The overall project depicts the Missouri flag, state icons and symbols such as the Gateway Arch, the state dessert and more. The mural will be 12-by-30 feet when assembled.

It commemorates the 200th anniversary of Missouri becoming the 24th state in August. After the celebrations this year, it will permanently be housed at the Truman Building in Jefferson City.

The duo is hopeful those remaining spaces will all be filled by different people, but said they would fill in the left-over spaces if need be.

"We're going to get it done regardless," Horrell said.