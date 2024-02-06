Almost two years ago, Barb Bailey and Aaron Horrell, artists and owners of Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau, started a Missouri bicentennial communal mural project, which is now in its final days of completion.
After having more than 12,250 people paint the project, they have about 1,030 2-inch triangle spaces left to fill on four of the 15 panels of the before early June. They plan to finish the mural before its debut on the Fourth of July at the Arena Building.
The overall project depicts the Missouri flag, state icons and symbols such as the Gateway Arch, the state dessert and more. The mural will be 12-by-30 feet when assembled.
It commemorates the 200th anniversary of Missouri becoming the 24th state in August. After the celebrations this year, it will permanently be housed at the Truman Building in Jefferson City.
The duo is hopeful those remaining spaces will all be filled by different people, but said they would fill in the left-over spaces if need be.
"We're going to get it done regardless," Horrell said.
Horrell said the pandemic has halted and canceled some of the major events to which they planned to bring the project. In the past year, they usually get a large amount of people to paint when they bring the project to schools; Bailey said they have taken it to schools in Advance, Benton, Bernie, Cape Girardeau, Jackson and more.
The project is endorsed by the Missouri Bicentennial Commission, but is completely funded by donations, sponsorships and Bailey and Horrell's own money.
They said they have recently had a hard time finding more funding to complete the project, needing money mostly for traveling around the state to get a variety of Missourians to work on it. They hope to have a sponsor contribute the remaining funds, which in return could result in a sponsor's name being painted on the project.
Horrell invites "anyone who wants to be a part of something bigger than themselves" to come to the studio during its open hours to participate.
Painting a triangle is free, although donations are accepted. They also let anyone and everyone participate.
"We accept everybody. This is not about being an artist," Horrell said. They provide the tools and direction for everyone who participates.
More information and updates on the project may be found at www.facebook.com/MissouriBicentennialPaintForACause or by visiting or calling Painted Wren Art Gallery at 620 Whitelaw Ave. in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.