Artists give us more than we bargain for

I know this is only the third week of an events column without in-person events, but it feels like it's been forever.

Not much has changed for me. Not outwardly, anyway. My work routine is about the same, except it's at a table in my house instead of my desk in the newsroom. I'm still responding to messages, contacting sources, writing up news releases and articles, same as I'd do any other day.

But I miss writing about events, and I miss my colleagues.

No matter how vocal my cats are, they're no substitute for the stop-by to chat about projects they're thinking about tackling, or to let me know about an interesting lead I could pursue, or just to catch up with whatever's new.

I could address this. Probably I could listen to some music instead of the hum of the refrigerator, directly behind me. I could walk over to the couch and read a couple of chapters to break up the monotony of staring at screens. I could have a movie playing in the background, or a TV show, while I type. I could livestream a musician's performance from 1972 (looking at you, Roy Clark) or I could tune in to a local musician's online concert.

I could do any of that, because we live in a world with access to so much work by talented people.