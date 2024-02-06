All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 2, 2020
Artists give us more than we bargain for
I know this is only the third week of an events column without in-person events, but it feels like it's been forever. Not much has changed for me. Not outwardly, anyway. My work routine is about the same, except it's at a table in my house instead of my desk in the newsroom. I'm still responding to messages, contacting sources, writing up news releases and articles, same as I'd do any other day...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
story image illustation

I know this is only the third week of an events column without in-person events, but it feels like it's been forever.

Not much has changed for me. Not outwardly, anyway. My work routine is about the same, except it's at a table in my house instead of my desk in the newsroom. I'm still responding to messages, contacting sources, writing up news releases and articles, same as I'd do any other day.

But I miss writing about events, and I miss my colleagues.

No matter how vocal my cats are, they're no substitute for the stop-by to chat about projects they're thinking about tackling, or to let me know about an interesting lead I could pursue, or just to catch up with whatever's new.

I could address this. Probably I could listen to some music instead of the hum of the refrigerator, directly behind me. I could walk over to the couch and read a couple of chapters to break up the monotony of staring at screens. I could have a movie playing in the background, or a TV show, while I type. I could livestream a musician's performance from 1972 (looking at you, Roy Clark) or I could tune in to a local musician's online concert.

I could do any of that, because we live in a world with access to so much work by talented people.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

I follow a lot of writers, musicians, professors, visual artists, filmmakers, who create either full time or as a side gig, and what I've seen them doing is inspiring. They're providing encouragement, project prompts (one poet buddy of mine listed more than 20 prompts a few days ago, and I hadn't written from a prompt in forever, but here we are), ways to tune in and experience their art.

I want to thank everyone who's produced any art, any experience that speaks to people on a deeper level, and since I can't do that in person just yet, this will have to do.

Thanks, all of you, for providing ways for us to connect with each other and with parts of ourselves we might have forgotten.

A quick note: If you're looking for resources to entertain and educate children, especially those younger than about 8, you might check out the PBS KIDS Games app. WSIU in Carbondale, Illinois, tipped me off to it. A lot of other resources are available there, too.

Be well, all.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy