Artists give us more than we bargain for

I know this is only the third week of an events column without in-person events, but it feels like it's been forever.
Not much has changed for me. Not outwardly, anyway. My work routine is about the same, except it's at a table in my house instead of my desk in the newsroom. I'm still responding to messages, contacting sources, writing up news releases and articles, same as I'd do any other day.
But I miss writing about events, and I miss my colleagues.
No matter how vocal my cats are, they're no substitute for the stop-by to chat about projects they're thinking about tackling, or to let me know about an interesting lead I could pursue, or just to catch up with whatever's new.
I could address this. Probably I could listen to some music instead of the hum of the refrigerator, directly behind me. I could walk over to the couch and read a couple of chapters to break up the monotony of staring at screens. I could have a movie playing in the background, or a TV show, while I type. I could livestream a musician's performance from 1972 (looking at you, Roy Clark) or I could tune in to a local musician's online concert.
I could do any of that, because we live in a world with access to so much work by talented people.
I follow a lot of writers, musicians, professors, visual artists, filmmakers, who create either full time or as a side gig, and what I've seen them doing is inspiring. They're providing encouragement, project prompts (one poet buddy of mine listed more than 20 prompts a few days ago, and I hadn't written from a prompt in forever, but here we are), ways to tune in and experience their art.
I want to thank everyone who's produced any art, any experience that speaks to people on a deeper level, and since I can't do that in person just yet, this will have to do.
Thanks, all of you, for providing ways for us to connect with each other and with parts of ourselves we might have forgotten.
A quick note: If you're looking for resources to entertain and educate children, especially those younger than about 8, you might check out the PBS KIDS Games app. WSIU in Carbondale, Illinois, tipped me off to it. A lot of other resources are available there, too.
Be well, all.
