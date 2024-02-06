Artist sues over Missouri's 'Indian-made' law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A California woman who is a member of a tribe not recognized by the federal government is suing over a Missouri law stating only artists from federally recognized tribes can market their creations as "Indian-made."

Peggy Fontenot alleges the law is a violation of her First Amendment right to free speech. She is a member of the Patawomeck, a tribe recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia, which is seeking federal recognition, The Kansas City Star reported.

The lawsuit over the Missouri law, which was passed last year, was filed in August in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri. Fontenot previously sued over a similar law in Oklahoma and won.

"(The law)'s not allowing me to identify as who I am or allowing me to identify my work as what it is," Fontenot said. "To me, that's violating my free speech."

Republican state Rep. Rocky Miller, who is a citizen of the federally recognized Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, said the goal of the legislation he sponsored was to crack down on fraudulent artists.