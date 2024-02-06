"Cleda, you put a face on Cape. We really appreciate it," said Charlotte Slinkard, curator at Cape River Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.

Slinkard was thanking Cleda Curtis, a local artist behind the new painting of Cape Girardeau's namesake figure: Jean Pierre Girardeau.

The series of events that led Slinkard's path to cross with Curtis, who now lives in Oran, Missouri, began with confusion about where Slinkard, a Cape Girardeau native, was from.

"People who knew I was from here would always say 'Girardeau' was an 'odd name,'" Slinkard recalled, adding she never knew enough to educate them about the name.

Tracking Jean Pierre

Then, about 10 years ago, Slinkard found herself at a Washington, D.C., meeting with her husband. While in town, the pair decided to check the U.S. Library of Congress.

"'I'll see if I can find something about this man,'" Slinkard recalled thinking of Jean Pierre Girardeau.

It wasn't that simple. Girardeau family history predates his namesake city and most Western American expansion. Still, Slinkard was surprised to confront a total lack of information. She remembered her despair that stormy January afternoon, sheltering in the Library of Congress.

"It was raining, it was snowing, it was sleeting, there were winds blowing. We were really getting discouraged," Slinkard recalled.

"Finally, a young woman, a young librarian who knew we were getting discouraged came over and tapped me on the shoulder. She said, 'I think I found something.'"

Cleda Curtis and her portrait of Jean Pierre Girardeau at Cape River Heritage Museum in Cape Girardeau. Michael Leifer

So the Slinkards waited.

And waited.

Just as the Slinkards were deciding to leave, the young librarian returned with records of a French officer, first collected in Paris, that had been translated into English.

"So I sat down and, lo and behold, 'Girardeau' appears. Not only him, but the father, two sons and all this information. That just started the ball rolling," Slinkard remembered.

Slinkard said "the father," Jean Baptiste Girardeau, is falsely considered Cape Girardeau's namesake. Slinkard contends it was his son, Jean Pierre Girardeau, whose legacy passed on his name. Slinkard described this myth-busting as one of her easier discoveries.

"Jean Baptiste died in 1730. The trading post first appears on maps in 1765. Several early writers have suggested that perhaps it was the son (Jean Pierre), but never go any further," Slinkard explained.

After preliminary success, Charlotte and her husband continued their journey, traveling to New Orleans to hunt for more records.

"We found out the father (Jean Baptiste) came up the [Mississippi] River in about 1720, and all those records were in New Orleans," Slinkard said.

The Slinkards would travel as far as Ottawa, Canada, and New Orleans, among other locations, collecting more and more information. Ironically, of all the documents discovered by the Slinkards, none ended up coming from Missouri.

Slinkard said she would like to make her hard-earned information more accessible.

"I've never had any intentions of writing a book, but now I've pretty well completed a manuscript. I'm ready to look for a publisher," Slinkard said, adding she never intended to get as deep as she did, or take things to the lengths she ultimately went to.

"Thank goodness we did the traveling before COVID," she added.

Subsequent lockdowns and social distancing afforded Slinkard a perfect opportunity to write and compile the information she had gathered.

Putting a face to the name

"Along the way, we thought it would be nice to have a portrait of this man (Jean Pierre Girardeau). Out here in the wilderness, people were not having their portrait painted," Slinkard said, referring to the region's undeveloped history.