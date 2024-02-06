Artist nears finish with McKee portrait on Wall of Fame

The latest image to Cape Girardeau’s Missouri Wall of Fame, the late Gen. Seth McKee, is nearly finished.
The 48th addition to the floodwall’s west side came after a series of efforts by McKee’s family, and American Legion Post 63 secured funds for the portrait and gained the approval of the Old Town Cape revitalization organization.
McKee was born in 1916 in McGehee, Arkansas, and graduated from Cape Girardeau High School in 1934. He attended Southeast Missouri State Teachers College, now known as Southeast Missouri State University, for three years and the University of Oklahoma.
Local veterans described the four-star general as “one of the fathers” of the U.S. Air Force. He became “a highly decorated and respected military leader, not only nationally but worldwide,” according to a resolution adopted by members of Post 63.
Craig Thomas, a local artist and a member of Old Town Cape’s mural committee, accepted the undertaking of portraying the four-star general’s amongst the ranks of Gen. Omar Bradley and Gen. John J. Pershing.
Thomas’ work with the Wall of Fame dates to the 1990s. With freight trains often interrupting Thomas’ work, the painter uses windows in railroad schedules to make progress on the portrait.
However, Thomas’ work environment was not the only thing complicating the portrait.
With only a narrow space between portraits of Mark Twain and Bradley for a canvas, Thomas faced the dilemma of moving Bradley’s nameplate from his left shoulder to his lower right side to create space for McKee.
While creating room for McKee’s portrait, Thomas remains deferential of previous artistic contributions to the Cape Girardeau landmark.
“You want to be respectful for what was there and try to maintain the integrity of it,” Thomas said. “You have to keep it as good as it was, if not better.”
Pulling from his own military experience in the National Guard and using a shaded array of Air Force blues, Thomas’ toning emphasizes McKee’s embodiment of service.
McKee’s decorated career with the Air Force began as an aviation cadet in February 1938, graduating from flight training in February 1939.
As deputy commander of the 370th Fighter Group in England, McKee flew the P-38 Lightning during World War II, logging more than 190 hours in 69 combat missions and earning credit for destroying two enemy aircraft.
After the war, McKee returned to service in the United States with the 3501st Army Air Forces Bases Unit.
In his 35 years of service, McKee earned numerous decorations and awards, including the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, the Silver Star and the Distinguished Flying Cross.
The general retired in 1973, after earning his fourth star while serving as commander in chief of North American Aerospace Defense Command and Continental Air Defense Command at Ent Air Force Base, Colorado.
At the age of 100, McKee died Dec. 26 in Scottsdale, Arizona, 10 days after a resolution honoring him was approved by the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents.
McKee died as the highest-ranking survivor of the D-Day invasion of France.
bmatthews@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3652
Pertinent address:
Water Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
