Art Van closing stores but Hutson's to remain open

Art Van Furniture announced Thursday plans to close all of its company-owned stores. Hutson’s/Art Van Furniture in downtown Cape Girardeau, however, will remain open.

“We are the only co-branded Art Van store in the country,” Hutson’s co-owner Chris Hutson said Thursday shortly after receiving word Art Van is going out of business.

As a co-branded store, Hutson said the Cape Girardeau location will be able to dissolve its Art Van affiliation and will remain open.

“We don’t know exactly what we’ll be, but we’ll be something,” Hutson said.

“We’ve been reaching out to our vendors to make sure we can get all of our ‘sold’ order and keep our customers satisfied,” he said. “We’re fortunate because our business has been here since 1945 and our vendors are still appreciative of us and are working with us.”

It is likely, Hutson said, the store at 43 S. Main St. will once again be known as “Hutson’s Fine Furniture” once Art Van ceases operations.

“We’ll be coming back full circle,” he said. “We’re fortunate to have that option.”