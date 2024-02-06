Art Reach now enrolling in after-school program

Free art classes for children are now enrolling students. The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is partnering with Connextion Center to offer the program, called Art Reach.

Classes will be led by Carol Horst, instructor of art education at Southeast Missouri State University, and her students.

Horst said the program began in the community about seven years ago, and is an after-school program designed to work with underserved students in developing positive relationships and creative problem solving skills through art-making activities.