Art Reach now enrolling in after-school program

Free art classes for children are now enrolling students. The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is partnering with Connextion Center to offer the program, called Art Reach.
Classes will be led by Carol Horst, instructor of art education at Southeast Missouri State University, and her students.
Horst said the program began in the community about seven years ago, and is an after-school program designed to work with underserved students in developing positive relationships and creative problem solving skills through art-making activities.
Previously, Horst said, sessions were held at The Bridge near the River Campus, and for a few years, thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, Art Reach expanded to Jefferson School and Central Academy.
For the past two years, the Community Counseling Center invited Art Reach to participate in an after-school program at the Connextions Center, also near the River Campus, Horst said.
This year, free art workshops will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22, Oct. 13 and Nov. 3 in the Salvation Army's gymnasium. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
For more information or to register, contact Connextions Center at (573) 803-1210.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.