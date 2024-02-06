Art of home: 'Notions' at the History Center

Where domesticity meets art, Nadine Saylor's work thrives.

Saylor is a glass artist and professor based in Southern Illinois, and she's been in Jackson before — with her students from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, she held a mobile blown-glass studio demonstration in Uptown Jackson back in February, with an exhibition at the Cape Girardeau County History Center at 102 S. High Street in Jackson.

Nadine Saylor

This time, Saylor's art installation is paired with quilts by Cape Girardeau County quilter Marilyn Brim, in an exhibit titled "Notions."

Brim designs, pieces and quilts her own works, and this is the first time she's shown her quilts in an exhibit. Last year, she took four to the East Perry County Fair in Altenburg, Missouri, she said, and those did well in the competition.

"It's a lot of fun, a lot of pastime for me," Brim said. "It's something I enjoy doing."

One of the eight quilts Brim contributed to this exhibit has 3,660 pieces of fabric, she said, and the smallest one started out at 7/8 inches wide. A quarter-inch seam allowance came off each side, she said, and that was a little challenging, but the end result is beautiful, she said.

Saylor's glass buttons were inspired partly by an old jar of buttons she'd been given. Some of those buttons had decorations on them, painted, and that was intriguing to her.

That, and, "I could pick up a button and remember a dress I really liked," Saylor said. "It brought back a memory, a recollection. A lot of my art has to do with that."

The installation changes every time she sets it up, Saylor said. Maybe she'll sell a button or two, maybe she'll have a bigger wall. "It's always fun to set it up because it's always different," Saylor said.

The exhibit is open now, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through Nov. 5. Masks and social distancing are required. Admission is free.

Marilyn Brim, center, poses with her quilts in this undated photo. Submitted by Carla Jordan

Regional juried exhibition entries sought

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is accepting entries for the 2020 Regional Juried Exhibition, due Oct. 23. This year's juror is Jim Serret, whose work celebrates realism and midwestern life.

The exhibition is open to artists age 18 and older living within the five-state region of Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky. Entries must be original work, not previously exhibited at the Arts Council or in any Arts Council sponsored juried exhibit.

Council director Kelly Downes encourages anyone who has created a piece of art to submit, whether this is their first entry or not.

"This is a call to everybody," she said.

More info: ashley@capearts.org, (573) 334-9233, www.capearts.org