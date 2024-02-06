Art of home: 'Notions' at the History Center

Where domesticity meets art, Nadine Saylor's work thrives.
Saylor is a glass artist and professor based in Southern Illinois, and she's been in Jackson before — with her students from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, she held a mobile blown-glass studio demonstration in Uptown Jackson back in February, with an exhibition at the Cape Girardeau County History Center at 102 S. High Street in Jackson.
This time, Saylor's art installation is paired with quilts by Cape Girardeau County quilter Marilyn Brim, in an exhibit titled "Notions."
Brim designs, pieces and quilts her own works, and this is the first time she's shown her quilts in an exhibit. Last year, she took four to the East Perry County Fair in Altenburg, Missouri, she said, and those did well in the competition.
"It's a lot of fun, a lot of pastime for me," Brim said. "It's something I enjoy doing."
One of the eight quilts Brim contributed to this exhibit has 3,660 pieces of fabric, she said, and the smallest one started out at 7/8 inches wide. A quarter-inch seam allowance came off each side, she said, and that was a little challenging, but the end result is beautiful, she said.
Saylor's glass buttons were inspired partly by an old jar of buttons she'd been given. Some of those buttons had decorations on them, painted, and that was intriguing to her.
That, and, "I could pick up a button and remember a dress I really liked," Saylor said. "It brought back a memory, a recollection. A lot of my art has to do with that."
The installation changes every time she sets it up, Saylor said. Maybe she'll sell a button or two, maybe she'll have a bigger wall. "It's always fun to set it up because it's always different," Saylor said.
The exhibit is open now, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through Nov. 5. Masks and social distancing are required. Admission is free.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is accepting entries for the 2020 Regional Juried Exhibition, due Oct. 23. This year's juror is Jim Serret, whose work celebrates realism and midwestern life.
The exhibition is open to artists age 18 and older living within the five-state region of Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky. Entries must be original work, not previously exhibited at the Arts Council or in any Arts Council sponsored juried exhibit.
Council director Kelly Downes encourages anyone who has created a piece of art to submit, whether this is their first entry or not.
"This is a call to everybody," she said.
More info: ashley@capearts.org, (573) 334-9233, www.capearts.org
The City of Cape Girardeau Public Art Committee in collaboration with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is searching for applicants for the 8th annual Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. The Broadway Corridor, a nine-block span in downtown Cape Girardeau, will host the exhibition.
Artist submissions due Nov. 14.
More info: capesculpture@gmail.com, www.capearts.org/capesculpture.aspx
A Bicentennial celebration for a juried, traveling exhibition featuring 60 works from artists in Missouri, Missouri Art Now is accepting entries through Nov. 1. Artists age 18 and up who reside in Missouri are eligible.
More info: www.callforentry.org
The deadline is extended for the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's first annual billboard art competition. The new deadline is Oct. 31. For complete rules and guidelines, visit www.capearts.com.
The Center for Faulkner Studies at Southeast Missouri State University has published a new book of essays, "Faulkner and García Márquez," through the Southeast Missouri State University Press.
Featuring essays from 10 scholars who analyze and compare the fiction and lives of two Nobel Prize-winning authors, William Faulkner and Gabriel García Márquez, the book's contents were featured at a conference held in October 2018 on Southeast's campus.
Christopher Rieger, director of the Center for Faulkner studies, said the biennial conference pairs Faulkner and another author. This was the first pairing of Faulkner with an author not native to the United States.
The book was a collaboration between the Center for Faulkner Studies and the University Press, which has published the previous six books in the series. Southeast students gained valuable experience by working on all stages of the book's production, said James Brubaker, director of the University Press.
The book is available for purchase at www.semopress.com.
Opening night is next Wednesday, Oct. 21, and features the films "Smokey and the Bandit" and "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."
Watch the Facebook page @rocknrolldrivein for ticket information.
Find them at 272 Drive-In Lane in Chaffee, Missouri, between Dutchtown and the AB roundabout.
