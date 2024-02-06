All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 15, 2020

Art of home: 'Notions' at the History Center

Where domesticity meets art, Nadine Saylor's work thrives. Saylor is a glass artist and professor based in Southern Illinois, and she's been in Jackson before — with her students from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, she held a mobile blown-glass studio demonstration in Uptown Jackson back in February, with an exhibition at the Cape Girardeau County History Center at 102 S. High Street in Jackson...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Giant glass buttons by glass artist Nadine Saylor are installed at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.
Giant glass buttons by glass artist Nadine Saylor are installed at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.Submitted by Carla Jordan

Where domesticity meets art, Nadine Saylor's work thrives.

Saylor is a glass artist and professor based in Southern Illinois, and she's been in Jackson before — with her students from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, she held a mobile blown-glass studio demonstration in Uptown Jackson back in February, with an exhibition at the Cape Girardeau County History Center at 102 S. High Street in Jackson.

Nadine Saylor
Nadine Saylor

This time, Saylor's art installation is paired with quilts by Cape Girardeau County quilter Marilyn Brim, in an exhibit titled "Notions."

Brim designs, pieces and quilts her own works, and this is the first time she's shown her quilts in an exhibit. Last year, she took four to the East Perry County Fair in Altenburg, Missouri, she said, and those did well in the competition.

"It's a lot of fun, a lot of pastime for me," Brim said. "It's something I enjoy doing."

One of the eight quilts Brim contributed to this exhibit has 3,660 pieces of fabric, she said, and the smallest one started out at 7/8 inches wide. A quarter-inch seam allowance came off each side, she said, and that was a little challenging, but the end result is beautiful, she said.

Saylor's glass buttons were inspired partly by an old jar of buttons she'd been given. Some of those buttons had decorations on them, painted, and that was intriguing to her.

That, and, "I could pick up a button and remember a dress I really liked," Saylor said. "It brought back a memory, a recollection. A lot of my art has to do with that."

The installation changes every time she sets it up, Saylor said. Maybe she'll sell a button or two, maybe she'll have a bigger wall. "It's always fun to set it up because it's always different," Saylor said.

The exhibit is open now, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through Nov. 5. Masks and social distancing are required. Admission is free.

Marilyn Brim, center, poses with her quilts in this undated photo.
Marilyn Brim, center, poses with her quilts in this undated photo.Submitted by Carla Jordan

Regional juried exhibition entries sought

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is accepting entries for the 2020 Regional Juried Exhibition, due Oct. 23. This year's juror is Jim Serret, whose work celebrates realism and midwestern life.

The exhibition is open to artists age 18 and older living within the five-state region of Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky. Entries must be original work, not previously exhibited at the Arts Council or in any Arts Council sponsored juried exhibit.

Council director Kelly Downes encourages anyone who has created a piece of art to submit, whether this is their first entry or not.

"This is a call to everybody," she said.

More info: ashley@capearts.org, (573) 334-9233, www.capearts.org

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition entries sought

The City of Cape Girardeau Public Art Committee in collaboration with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is searching for applicants for the 8th annual Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. The Broadway Corridor, a nine-block span in downtown Cape Girardeau, will host the exhibition.

Artist submissions due Nov. 14.

More info: capesculpture@gmail.com, www.capearts.org/capesculpture.aspx

Missouri Art Now call for entries

A Bicentennial celebration for a juried, traveling exhibition featuring 60 works from artists in Missouri, Missouri Art Now is accepting entries through Nov. 1. Artists age 18 and up who reside in Missouri are eligible.

More info: www.callforentry.org

Billboard art competition

The deadline is extended for the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's first annual billboard art competition. The new deadline is Oct. 31. For complete rules and guidelines, visit www.capearts.com.

New book from university press

The Center for Faulkner Studies at Southeast Missouri State University has published a new book of essays, "Faulkner and García Márquez," through the Southeast Missouri State University Press.

Featuring essays from 10 scholars who analyze and compare the fiction and lives of two Nobel Prize-winning authors, William Faulkner and Gabriel García Márquez, the book's contents were featured at a conference held in October 2018 on Southeast's campus.

Christopher Rieger, director of the Center for Faulkner studies, said the biennial conference pairs Faulkner and another author. This was the first pairing of Faulkner with an author not native to the United States.

The book was a collaboration between the Center for Faulkner Studies and the University Press, which has published the previous six books in the series. Southeast students gained valuable experience by working on all stages of the book's production, said James Brubaker, director of the University Press.

The book is available for purchase at www.semopress.com.

Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In set to open

Opening night is next Wednesday, Oct. 21, and features the films "Smokey and the Bandit" and "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."

Watch the Facebook page @rocknrolldrivein for ticket information.

Find them at 272 Drive-In Lane in Chaffee, Missouri, between Dutchtown and the AB roundabout.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance esti...
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy