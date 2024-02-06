Missouri poet John Gallaher performed a virtual reading of a collection of his poems as a part of the Dorothy and Wedel Nilsen Visiting Writer Series Monday, March 15. The event is sponsored by the Southeast Missouri State University Press.

Gallaher is the author of five poetry books, including his most recent release, "Brand New Spacesuit." His work has appeared in several national publications.

"I think [art] is a necessary part of daily life," Gallaher said. "We all participate in all the things we can, as well as we can, but I think we should not forget that art is part of that."

Gallaher's poems feature a variety of topics and situations from the poet's life, from a recollection of a drive across Missouri to the death of his mother.

"It's a great use of one's time to create art," Gallaher said. "Art is the place where we practice living."

Jenny Cropp, assistant professor of English and organizer of the event, said the reading was a way for students to connect with professional writers.

"I thought it would be wonderful if we could have John come and speak to the students because he is a Missouri poet," Cropp said. "I think it's very important for our students to see people from our state who are doing these things."