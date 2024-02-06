Adults and children of all ages made their way to the River Campus on Saturday for the fifth annual Summer Arts Festival. It was a day celebrated with live music, performances, exhibitions and concessions.

One of the many free performances available in the Cultural Arts Center Atrium was the River City Players presenting bits from the upcoming summer comedy ï¿½White Lies,ï¿½ set to debut July 12.

ï¿½White Liesï¿½ director Debbie Barnhouse has been involved with the River City Players since 1997 and said they have been part of the Summer Arts Festival for four years.

Barnhouse said River City Players perform three shows a year during April, July and November.

ï¿½Itï¿½s community,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½Anybody thatï¿½s willing to drive and come to rehearsal. Itï¿½s all volunteer. And itï¿½s a lot of hours involved. We love our volunteers.ï¿½

Solomon Melchior performs "La Bamba" with the Southeast Steel Drum Band, directed by Shane Mizicko, on Saturday at the Summer Arts Festival at the River Campus. Fred Lynch

Actor Donna St. Sauver portrays Bea in the production and described the play as ï¿½very sassy,ï¿½ with some adult content.

The play features four women, who once attended the same college but are now having a small reunion 20 years later, she said, along with ï¿½lots of drama.ï¿½

ï¿½So here weï¿½re just doing small snippets, for the children,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½Weï¿½re here in Cape. Our productions are always held at Port Cape. This is my first production with River City Players and Iï¿½m super excited.ï¿½

In the Cultural Arts Center Dance Studio, a free showing of The Edgeï¿½s ï¿½A Very Aerial Mixed Up Fairytaleï¿½ was available, featuring a visually stunning performance by multiple child and adult actors from Southeast Missouri.

Adam Beard, 31, of Chaffee, Missouri ï¿½ one of the aerial artists in the production ï¿½ was portraying Cheshire Cat from ï¿½Alice in Wonderlandï¿½ and said he has been involved with The Edge in Cape Girardeau for more than a year.

ï¿½Itï¿½s just basically a summer showcase showing off our studentsï¿½ talents,ï¿½ Beard said. ï¿½So weï¿½re all students of The Edge or other art affiliates.ï¿½

Brenda Newbern, a Southeast Missouri native and executive director of Visit Cape, was relaxing in one of the many hammocks available outside. She said the festival is a good activity that brings in people from all over the area.

ï¿½Itï¿½s just a great thing. Iï¿½m just sitting here and listening to the steel drum band. Its such a wonderful asset for the community,ï¿½ Newbern said. ï¿½Iï¿½ve already got my itinerary here set. When theyï¿½re finished, Iï¿½m going over to the grandstand tent.ï¿½

Newbern said the event is for everybody, ï¿½even if you donï¿½t have kids to do all the other activities.ï¿½

ï¿½Itï¿½s good for adults, too. You get to sit, watch and enjoy,ï¿½ she said.