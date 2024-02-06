Art for Animals nets nearly $7,000

The 10th annual Art for Animals silent auction to benefit the Animal Welfare Alliance netted $6,800 after a two-week bidding period, online only due to COVID-19.

The auction of original artwork had been set for April but was postponed until July. It was also held entirely online for the first time.

“We owe a big thank-you to the sponsors, the artists and all the bidders,” AWA president Marge Van Praag of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, said in a news release. “We had 89 wonderful pieces of donated art; primary sponsor Barbara Pelton and her crew at Artfully Framed did their usual great job of framing all the pieces. And the generous bidders are netting us more than $6,800!”