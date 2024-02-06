All sections
NewsJuly 17, 2020

Art for Animals bidding opens online Friday

The 10th annual Art for Animals auction begins at 5 p.m. today, and final bidding closes at 7 p.m. July 31, according to a recent announcement. This year, due to concerns over COVID-19, the event will be held entirely online. The auction will feature 5-by-7-inch original artworks by area artists of all ages, amateur and professional...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Roxie, a dog trained to paint, works on a piece in this undated photo.
Roxie, a dog trained to paint, works on a piece in this undated photo.Submitted

The 10th annual Art for Animals auction begins at 5 p.m. today, and final bidding closes at 7 p.m. July 31, according to a recent announcement.

This year, due to concerns over COVID-19, the event will be held entirely online.

The auction will feature 5-by-7-inch original artworks by area artists of all ages, amateur and professional.

Paintings by Roxie and Riley, two dogs trained to paint by owner Linda Kush of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, will be part of the collection up for bid, as will a paw-print painting by Kush’s new puppy, Reka.

“We have some wonderful paintings and sculptures this year, as usual,” event sponsor Barbara Pelton, proprietor of the Artfully Framed gallery in Poplar Bluff, said in the release. “There are many talented artists in this area and people will be eager to bid when they see the offerings.”

Artfully Framed will display the artwork from today through July 31, and all pieces may be viewed online at www.artfullyframed.com, under “Art for Animals.”

Proceeds from the auction benefit Animal Welfare Alliance programs, which provide $50 spay/neuter vouchers to qualifying pet owners, among other efforts geared toward maintaining a healthier, safer pet population.

Half of all AWA income is set aside toward construction of a no-kill shelter to serve the region, according to the announcement.

