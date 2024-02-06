Art for Animals bidding opens online Friday

The 10th annual Art for Animals auction begins at 5 p.m. today, and final bidding closes at 7 p.m. July 31, according to a recent announcement.

This year, due to concerns over COVID-19, the event will be held entirely online.

The auction will feature 5-by-7-inch original artworks by area artists of all ages, amateur and professional.

Paintings by Roxie and Riley, two dogs trained to paint by owner Linda Kush of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, will be part of the collection up for bid, as will a paw-print painting by Kush’s new puppy, Reka.