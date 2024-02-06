Art Building added to list of closed buildings at Southeast

Four buildings with somewhat of an uncertain future are sitting empty on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. The vacancies represent close to 160,000 square feet of space that will be unavailable for use for an indefinite period of time.
The 21,000-square-foot Art Building was closed in June because of a burst pipe on the lower level that flooded the first floor and an elevator pit.
The building was constructed in 1902.
Southeast facilities management director Angela Meyer said an institutionwide decision was made to “go ahead and move everybody out,” because of the uncertainty of future leaks.
The university decided against making significant repairs over the summer.
“It was definitely better to move and relocate people during the summer months than try to do something in the middle of the semester, which would create issues for not only faculty and staff but students as well,” she said.
Art Department faculty and staff were moved into Pacific and Carnahan halls; classes are being held in various building throughout campus, according to an article in the Arrow student newspaper.
The Art Building joins the growing list of other inaccessible buildings on campus: Cheney Hall, Dearmont Complex and Henderson Hall.
Meyer said the decision to close the 30,272-square-foot Cheney in 2016 — constructed in 1939 — was made during a time of “structural issues.”
Dearmont was recently closed because of a decrease in enrollment, Meyer said.
“Compared to all the other buildings, it’s probably the least desirable building, as far as (residence) life,” she said.
Dearmont, constructed in 1960, contains four wings and a main complex totaling 83,000-square-feet.
Meyer said the 20,000-square-foot Henderson was also recently closed because, “we don’t need the housing.”
As far as what’s down the road, Meyer said that’s a subject outside of her purview.
“I don’t know that the institution is in a position right now to be able to make any decisions with regards to those buildings,” she said.
The university announced a comprehensive master plan near the end of 2018, but, Meyer said, “it’s up to the institution to provide some guidance as to what the future holds with those buildings.”
The last time Southeast had a comprehensive master plan completed was in 1996. In December 2018, Tim Rowbottom with The Lawrence Group told the Southeast Missourian it was a 30-month process beginning in 2016, with more than 70 meetings held.
Southeast’s vice president for finance and administration Kathy Mangles was unavailable Friday to comment on the future of the closed buildings.
While the future of the four buildings is uncertain, the university has upgraded several buildings in recent years including asbestos removal, new flooring and restroom additions at Grauel Building. According to Southeast, in October 2010, the university’s board of regents approved issuing bonds to fund campus-wide infrastructure improvements including $17.9 million for renovating the Magill Hall of Science in its entirety.
