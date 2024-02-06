Art Building added to list of closed buildings at Southeast

Four buildings with somewhat of an uncertain future are sitting empty on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. The vacancies represent close to 160,000 square feet of space that will be unavailable for use for an indefinite period of time.

The 21,000-square-foot Art Building was closed in June because of a burst pipe on the lower level that flooded the first floor and an elevator pit.

The building was constructed in 1902.

Southeast facilities management director Angela Meyer said an institutionwide decision was made to “go ahead and move everybody out,” because of the uncertainty of future leaks.

The university decided against making significant repairs over the summer.

“It was definitely better to move and relocate people during the summer months than try to do something in the middle of the semester, which would create issues for not only faculty and staff but students as well,” she said.

Art Department faculty and staff were moved into Pacific and Carnahan halls; classes are being held in various building throughout campus, according to an article in the Arrow student newspaper.

The Art Building joins the growing list of other inaccessible buildings on campus: Cheney Hall, Dearmont Complex and Henderson Hall.

The water line that developed a leak and caused water to collect in an elevator shaft and along the first floor of the building is seen in Art Building at Southeast Missouri State University. Submitted photo

Meyer said the decision to close the 30,272-square-foot Cheney in 2016 — constructed in 1939 — was made during a time of “structural issues.”