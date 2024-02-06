Arson, weapons violation reported overnight in Cape Girardeau

Multiple crimes were committed in Cape Girardeau between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, including a reported arson and an arrest for a firearms violation.
Shortly before 7 p.m., members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of a grass fire in the 1700 block of Randol Avenue near Bethany Baptist Church.
According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to the location at 7:15 p.m. and located a large collection of brush and building materials burning unattended in an open ditch and field, without safety measures and against local ordinance.
The fire department extinguished the brush fire and police investigated the scene.
"The party who ignited the fire left the scene and the matter is currently under investigation," Hann stated.
About eight hours later, according to Hann, a traffic violation in the area of North Sprigg Street and Broadway resulted in 37-year-old DeAndre G. Massie being taken into custody for a weapons law violation.
Officers located a fully-loaded, semi-automatic handgun near the driver's seat of the vehicle with one round in the chamber, Hann stated.
Massie was known to be a felon and was taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon as a felon in possession of a firearm, Hann stated. Massie was later transported to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office where he is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety warrant.
