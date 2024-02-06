All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 9, 2020

Arson, weapons violation reported overnight in Cape Girardeau

Multiple crimes were committed in Cape Girardeau between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, including a reported arson and an arrest for a firearms violation. Shortly before 7 p.m., members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of a grass fire in the 1700 block of Randol Avenue near Bethany Baptist Church...

Southeast Missourian

Multiple crimes were committed in Cape Girardeau between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, including a reported arson and an arrest for a firearms violation.

Shortly before 7 p.m., members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of a grass fire in the 1700 block of Randol Avenue near Bethany Baptist Church.

According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to the location at 7:15 p.m. and located a large collection of brush and building materials burning unattended in an open ditch and field, without safety measures and against local ordinance.

The fire department extinguished the brush fire and police investigated the scene.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The party who ignited the fire left the scene and the matter is currently under investigation," Hann stated.

About eight hours later, according to Hann, a traffic violation in the area of North Sprigg Street and Broadway resulted in 37-year-old DeAndre G. Massie being taken into custody for a weapons law violation.

Officers located a fully-loaded, semi-automatic handgun near the driver's seat of the vehicle with one round in the chamber, Hann stated.

Massie was known to be a felon and was taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon as a felon in possession of a firearm, Hann stated. Massie was later transported to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office where he is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety warrant.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy