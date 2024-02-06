Arson, weapons violation reported overnight in Cape Girardeau

Multiple crimes were committed in Cape Girardeau between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, including a reported arson and an arrest for a firearms violation.

Shortly before 7 p.m., members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of a grass fire in the 1700 block of Randol Avenue near Bethany Baptist Church.

According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to the location at 7:15 p.m. and located a large collection of brush and building materials burning unattended in an open ditch and field, without safety measures and against local ordinance.

The fire department extinguished the brush fire and police investigated the scene.