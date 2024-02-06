All sections
NewsDecember 3, 2021

Arrowed deer seen again in Cape Girardeau; information sought

A tough-as-steel whitetail deer that survived a misplaced arrow shot continues to be seen in Cape Girardeau. Word of the deer with an arrow sticking out of the right side of its head first came last month. It was unclear where the deer was in the city...

Southeast Missourian
This whitetail deer has been seen around Cape Girardeau with an arrow sticking out of the right side of its head. The deer was seen Thursday near the intersection of North Sprigg and Bertling streets.
A tough-as-steel whitetail deer that survived a misplaced arrow shot continues to be seen in Cape Girardeau.

Word of the deer with an arrow sticking out of the right side of its head first came last month. It was unclear where the deer was in the city.

It was also unclear in a low-resolution image how injured the deer was, though no blood was apparent on the deer's hide.

Because of the quality of the photo, it was not possible to determine whether the arrow included any labeling to indicate a hunter participating in the city's archery deer hunt had wounded the animal.

Thursday, another sighting of the deer occurred near the intersection of North Sprigg and Bertling streets.



The city is overseeing a managed archery deer hunt, which began Nov. 1 and ends Sunday, in five areas. Through the first four weeks of the hunt, hunters have harvested 13 deer -- nine does, two antlered bucks and two anterless bucks.

Officials with the police department's nuisance abatement division and the Missouri Department of Conservation are on the lookout for the deer.

Anyone with information regarding its whereabouts should contact the city at (573) 339-6311 or MDC at (573) 290-5730.

Local News
