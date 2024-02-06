Arrowed deer seen again in Cape Girardeau; information sought

A tough-as-steel whitetail deer that survived a misplaced arrow shot continues to be seen in Cape Girardeau.

Word of the deer with an arrow sticking out of the right side of its head first came last month. It was unclear where the deer was in the city.

It was also unclear in a low-resolution image how injured the deer was, though no blood was apparent on the deer's hide.

Because of the quality of the photo, it was not possible to determine whether the arrow included any labeling to indicate a hunter participating in the city's archery deer hunt had wounded the animal.