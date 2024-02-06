Arrow staff awarded at ACP/CMA national convention

Staff members of the Arrow, Southeast Missouri State University’s student newspaper, received six awards during the virtual Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) and College Media Association (CMA) national convention late last month.

The Arrow was named a newspaper Pacemaker finalist by ACP, making the newspaper one of 46 organizations to receive the honor across the nation. The Arrow was the only school newspaper in Missouri nominated for this award, competing against larger institutions that have historically worked to build their journalism and mass communication programs, said Tamara Zellars Buck, mass media professor and chairwoman of the department.

“We tend to be pitted against larger institutions like University of North Carolina, Elon University,” Buck said. “For us to come out ahead of those organizations, I think shows that we have come into our own and we are peers. A lot of times, smaller, regional institutions like ours don’t get that recognition just off the bat.”

On Oct. 23, design editor Ally Bruemmer was awarded a first-place CMA Pinnacle for “Best Newspaper Feature Page/Spread” for a design she created for former sports editor Lucas Irizarry.