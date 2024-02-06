Journalist of the Year is an award given to one person in the state. To win this award, Baker submitted letters of recommendation, multiple articles she's written and a personal statement. Baker is the second SEMO student to win this award.

"It was the best feeling, seeing the last four years come up in a material thing that I can hold and seeing it all come to fruition is amazing, and I am very proud of my team for their support and all the things that they do. I'm really honored," Baker said.

Tamara Buck, co-adviser of the Arrow for the past 10 years and former Arrow editor-in-chief, said the awards validate the students' efforts.

"I like to see my individual students nominated and winning awards. I like to see the recognition and visibility that it provides the program, as well as the Arrow, because I think it's an assessment of our multimedia journalism program," Buck said.

The Arrow staff also won awards as a group, including first place for Campus Engagement/Promotions and Special Section or Supplement; second place for In-Depth News Reporting and Sweepstakes; and third place for Special Section or Supplement and Website.

Nathan Gladden, editor-in-chief of the Arrow, was named president of MCMA for the 2022-2023 school year.

"I know how much work we put in on a day-to-day on everything we come out with, and I think [winning these awards is] more validation of the staff that I run and my work that we put into the paper. It's a really nice thing to see that," Gladden said. "It was a really awesome moment to see Nicolette win Journalist of the Year. That was really cool, and I think for us, it was really cool to win best overall newspaper in Division II."

Next year's conference will be hosted on SEMO's campus and will be organized by Gladden and Stepaniuc, as Buck will step down as the Arrow adviser at the end of the Spring 2022 semester.