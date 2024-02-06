Arrow newspaper a finalist for national award

The Arrow student newspaper's special report on sexual-assault cases at Southeast Missouri State University is one of four projects named as a Pinnacle Award national finalist, according to a university news release.

"Accounting for Assault" was published in April by the Arrow.

The special eight-page section, with additional content online, included 12 pieces based on more than 30 interviews, two videos, infographics and a resource page.

"Accounting for Assault" is available in its entirety at southeastarrow.com/accountingforassault.