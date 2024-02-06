All sections
October 17, 2017

Arrow newspaper a finalist for national award

The Arrow student newspaper's special report on sexual-assault cases at Southeast Missouri State University is one of four projects named as a Pinnacle Award national finalist, according to a university news release. "Accounting for Assault" was published in April by the Arrow...

Southeast Missourian

The Arrow student newspaper's special report on sexual-assault cases at Southeast Missouri State University is one of four projects named as a Pinnacle Award national finalist, according to a university news release.

"Accounting for Assault" was published in April by the Arrow.

The special eight-page section, with additional content online, included 12 pieces based on more than 30 interviews, two videos, infographics and a resource page.

"Accounting for Assault" is available in its entirety at southeastarrow.com/accountingforassault.

The report was eight months in the making, Arrow editor Kara Hartnett said in the release.

The piece is one of four national finalists to be presented at the Associated College Press/College Media Association Fall National College Media Convention on Oct. 29 in Dallas, according to the release.

The College Media Association has more than 700 members nationwide, and its flagship journal, College Media Review, is the leading academic journal on advising collegiate media, both print and electronic, according to its website at www.collegemedia.org.

The Arrow, according to a release by the university, is a finalist along with Distraction Magazine at the University of Miami, the Daily Bruin at UCLA and the Daily Texan at the University of Texas at Austin in the “Best Special Section: More than Four Pages” category.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

