Arrow earns 13 honors at Missouri College Media Association Conference

The Arrow, the student newspaper at Southeast Missouri State University, received 13 awards at the 2019 Missouri College Media Association (MCMA) Conference, according to the university.
The conference was held April 13 and 14 at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.
Five awards were first-place; two were second-place; and three were third-place. The publication also attained three honorable mentions.
The Arrow's special report "The Impact Zone" earned two first-place awards in the In-Depth News Reporting and Multimedia Package categories and two second-place awards in the Special Section or Supplement and Story Illustration categories, the news release stated.
The special report detailed the impact of the opioid epidemic facing Missouri and Southeast Missouri.
The Arrow also won first-place awards for Best Entertainment Review, Best Feature Page and Best Campus Engagement and Promotions; third-place awards for Best Sports Page, Best Editorial Writing and Best Campus Engagement and Promotions; along with three honorable mentions for Best Information Graphic, Best Page One Design and Best Website, according to the release.
"Winning these awards proves that we do compare to these other institutions across the state, and it shows the hard word and late nights were worth it," Arrow editor Toslin Taylor said in the release. "... For the staff it's never about the awards but about the content and being the most professional organization we can be."
