Upon further investigation, deputies discovered a garage door pushed off its tracks in the rear of the property and found evidence of forced entry into the building, according to the release, and several items were reported stolen at the time of the incident.

Drury stated deputies also located 38-year-old Delbert R. Sumpter and 28-year-old Michael B. Gunter while investigating the crime.

All three suspects were charged with one Class D felony count of second-degree burglary, one Class E felony count of first-degree property damage, one Class D misdemeanor count of stealing and one Class D misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Halfacre is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond. Gunter and Sumpter are each being held on $35,000 cash or surety bonds. All three remain in custody at the Scott County Jail.