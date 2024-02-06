All sections
NewsMay 29, 2020

Arrests made after Saturday burglary at Diebold Orchards in Scott County

Three people are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges for their alleged involvement in a Saturday burglary at Diebold Orchards in Benton, Missouri. In a Thursday news release, Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury stated deputies were called to Diebold Orchards for a possible burglary in progress and found 26-year-old Allie Halfacre on the property...

Ben Matthews
Allie Halfacre
Allie Halfacre

Three people are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges for their alleged involvement in a Saturday burglary at Diebold Orchards in Benton, Missouri.

Delbert R. Sumpter
Delbert R. Sumpter

In a Thursday news release, Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury stated deputies were called to Diebold Orchards for a possible burglary in progress and found 26-year-old Allie Halfacre on the property.

Michael B. Gunter
Michael B. Gunter
Upon further investigation, deputies discovered a garage door pushed off its tracks in the rear of the property and found evidence of forced entry into the building, according to the release, and several items were reported stolen at the time of the incident.

Drury stated deputies also located 38-year-old Delbert R. Sumpter and 28-year-old Michael B. Gunter while investigating the crime.

All three suspects were charged with one Class D felony count of second-degree burglary, one Class E felony count of first-degree property damage, one Class D misdemeanor count of stealing and one Class D misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Halfacre is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond. Gunter and Sumpter are each being held on $35,000 cash or surety bonds. All three remain in custody at the Scott County Jail.

