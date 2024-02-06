Arrest warrants provide updated charges in banquet hall shooting

Warrants dated Feb. 7 and signed by Judge Frank E. Miller listed 12 charges filed by Cape Girardeau Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff against each of the three men suspected to be involved in a Jan. 26 shooting inside a Cape Girardeau business.
The charges comprise one felony count of first-degree assault for knowingly causing serious physical injury to one victim and four felony counts of second-degree assault for recklessly causing serious physical injury to the four other victims.
Five felony charges for armed criminal action with and through the knowing use, assistance and aid of a deadly weapon were also filed to accompany each of the five assault charges.
The two additional felony charges were issued for unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting and unlawful possession of a firearm by a defendant previously convicted of a felony.
Myron L. Andrews was convicted Dec. 13, 2018, in Scott County for the felony of delivery of a controlled substance.
Marquelis J. Andrews was convicted Aug. 9, 2016, in Mississippi County for the felony of unlawful use of a weapon.
Jaquavion M. Anderson was convicted Oct. 24, 2017, in New Madrid County for the felony of unlawful use of a weapon.
A news release was published Monday by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and initially listed a different combination of charges against Marquelis J. Andrews and Myron L. Andrews.
Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Richard McCall clarified the discrepancy via text message Tuesday and stated Woodruff’s charging information was correct.
An update from police Tuesday stated Anderson had been taken into custody Monday night in Matthews, Missouri. The update also stated Anderson is currently being held in Mississippi County.
Myron L. Andrews was taken into custody by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and has been transferred into the custody of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department.
Marquelis J. Andrews remains at large, and no photo of the suspect has been provided at this time.
