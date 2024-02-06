Arrest warrants provide updated charges in banquet hall shooting

Warrants dated Feb. 7 and signed by Judge Frank E. Miller listed 12 charges filed by Cape Girardeau Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff against each of the three men suspected to be involved in a Jan. 26 shooting inside a Cape Girardeau business.

Jaquavion Anderson

The charges comprise one felony count of first-degree assault for knowingly causing serious physical injury to one victim and four felony counts of second-degree assault for recklessly causing serious physical injury to the four other victims.

Five felony charges for armed criminal action with and through the knowing use, assistance and aid of a deadly weapon were also filed to accompany each of the five assault charges.

The two additional felony charges were issued for unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting and unlawful possession of a firearm by a defendant previously convicted of a felony.

Myron L. Andrews was convicted Dec. 13, 2018, in Scott County for the felony of delivery of a controlled substance.