More than two months after an investigation was launched into the March 22 death of an 8-year-old girl with myotonic dystrophy, arrest warrants were filed Friday by Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Gray and signed Sunday by Judge Alan Beussink charging the girl’s parents with child abuse.

Heather J. Maddock

Heather J. Maddock and Michael C. Maddock, both of Marble Hill, Missouri, are each charged with one Class B felony count of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in serious emotional or physical injury, according to documents filed in Bollinger County Circuit Court. If convicted, the charge carries a range of punishment including a term of imprisonment of five to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Felony complaints and probable-cause statements were originally filed in cases against each of the Maddocks on March 23, but amended complaints and probable-cause statements were filed May 29 to include additional witnesses and medical information.

The initial court filings stated documents from the Missouri Children’s Division referenced at least seven reports of concern for the 8-year-old were made between the dates of Sept. 24, 2014, and Oct. 30, 2019.