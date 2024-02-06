All sections
NewsApril 16, 2017

Arrest made of cane-wielding man who threatened to burn down apartment building, police say

A Cape Girardeau man chased several people, threatening to kill them and burn down their apartment building Wednesday night, police said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged William Clarence Shannon Jr., 36, on Thursday with third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and third-degree making a terrorist threat...

Tyler Graef

A Cape Girardeau man chased several people, threatening to kill them and burn down their apartment building Wednesday night, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged William Clarence Shannon Jr., 36, on Thursday with third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and third-degree making a terrorist threat.

Shannon went to his relative’s apartment in the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive shortly before midnight Wednesday and banged on the windows and door of the victim’s neighbors, “screaming loudly and destroying decorative lighting and flowers around the apartments with his cane,” according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by police Cpl. Bryan Blanner.

When the victim told Shannon to leave, he began cursing and threatened to kill her before trying to hit her with his cane, Blanner wrote.

The victim ran before he could hit her, and Shannon began threatening other residents of the apartment building when they told him to leave the victim alone, Blanner wrote.

When the residents told Shannon police had been summoned, he threatened to burn down the building with everyone inside and continued to swing his cane at bystanders, Blanner wrote.

Two witnesses told police they believed Shannon would set fire to the apartment building, Blanner wrote.

Shannon told police he threatened the residents because “they were f------ with me,” Blanner wrote.

Shannon’s bond was set at $10,000 cash, with the condition he have no contact with the victims and stay 500 feet from their work and home locations.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

3000 block of Wisteria Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
