Arrest made in weekend killing of Sikeston man

SIKESTON, Mo. -- An East Prairie, Missouri, man was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the weekend shooting death of a Sikeston man.

Dazarrion Easton, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, all of which are felony charges.

On the evening of Sunday, Nov. 12, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a report of a subject shot at a residence in the 100 block of North Handy Street, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer for Sikeston DPS.

"Officers arrived at the residence and found a male with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the residence. The victim has been identified as Anthony Evans of Sikeston," Rowe said in the news release.