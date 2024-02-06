All sections
November 15, 2023

Arrest made in weekend killing of Sikeston man

SIKESTON, Mo. -- An East Prairie, Missouri, man was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the weekend shooting death of a Sikeston man. Dazarrion Easton, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, all of which are felony charges...

Standard Democrat
Dazarrion Easton
Dazarrion Easton

SIKESTON, Mo. -- An East Prairie, Missouri, man was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the weekend shooting death of a Sikeston man.

Dazarrion Easton, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, all of which are felony charges.

On the evening of Sunday, Nov. 12, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a report of a subject shot at a residence in the 100 block of North Handy Street, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer for Sikeston DPS.

"Officers arrived at the residence and found a male with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the residence. The victim has been identified as Anthony Evans of Sikeston," Rowe said in the news release.

Sikeston DPS Criminal Investigations Unit, along with the assistance of the SEMO Major Case Squad, has actively been investigating this homicide, Rowe said. Through the course of this investigation, detectives were able to identify Easton as a suspect and make an arrest.

Easton is being held on a no-bond warrant through Scott County.

Anyone with information may contact Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-4711 and ask to speak with an investigator or contact the anonymous Tip Line at (573) 475-3774.

