Arrest made in Saturday shooting death in downtown Cape

An arrest has been made in the Saturday morning shooting that left one man dead in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Charles A. Selvy Jr., 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested without incident at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad news release.
According to witness statements, before the shooting, Selvy and the victim, Edward L. Palmer, 34, of Memphis, Tennessee, were involved in a verbal confrontation at 26 N. Main St., the release stated. Selvy, Palmer and a group of other people then began walking toward 2 N. Main St., according to the release. Based on witness accounts and video surveillance, it was determined Selvy and Palmer began to physically fight one another in front of 2 N. Main St., the release stated. Video surveillance showed the altercation then escalated, leading to the shooting of Palmer at about 1:25 a.m., according to the release.
Selvy has been charged with felony second-degree murder and felony armed criminal action, the release stated. Judge Benjamin Lewis set Selvy’s bond at $750,000 cash only, according to the release.
Shakers Bar, which is located at 2 N. Main St., posted a statement on Facebook at 3:14 a.m. Saturday addressing the incident:
“The incident started elsewhere and unfortunately happened outside of our building. We pray for the victim and his family. We also want everyone to know, All of the SHAKERS family and friends are okay. This was not our incident and we are all okay.”
