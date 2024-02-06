Arrest made in Saturday shooting death in downtown Cape

An arrest has been made in the Saturday morning shooting that left one man dead in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Charles A. Selvy Jr., 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested without incident at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad news release.

According to witness statements, before the shooting, Selvy and the victim, Edward L. Palmer, 34, of Memphis, Tennessee, were involved in a verbal confrontation at 26 N. Main St., the release stated. Selvy, Palmer and a group of other people then began walking toward 2 N. Main St., according to the release. Based on witness accounts and video surveillance, it was determined Selvy and Palmer began to physically fight one another in front of 2 N. Main St., the release stated. Video surveillance showed the altercation then escalated, leading to the shooting of Palmer at about 1:25 a.m., according to the release.