All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 11, 2019
Arrest made in Saturday shooting death in downtown Cape
An arrest has been made in the Saturday morning shooting that left one man dead in downtown Cape Girardeau. Charles A. Selvy Jr., 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested without incident at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad news release...
Southeast Missourian
Charles A. Selvy Jr.
Charles A. Selvy Jr.

An arrest has been made in the Saturday morning shooting that left one man dead in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Charles A. Selvy Jr., 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested without incident at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad news release.

According to witness statements, before the shooting, Selvy and the victim, Edward L. Palmer, 34, of Memphis, Tennessee, were involved in a verbal confrontation at 26 N. Main St., the release stated. Selvy, Palmer and a group of other people then began walking toward 2 N. Main St., according to the release. Based on witness accounts and video surveillance, it was determined Selvy and Palmer began to physically fight one another in front of 2 N. Main St., the release stated. Video surveillance showed the altercation then escalated, leading to the shooting of Palmer at about 1:25 a.m., according to the release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Selvy has been charged with felony second-degree murder and felony armed criminal action, the release stated. Judge Benjamin Lewis set Selvy’s bond at $750,000 cash only, according to the release.

Shakers Bar, which is located at 2 N. Main St., posted a statement on Facebook at 3:14 a.m. Saturday addressing the incident:

“The incident started elsewhere and unfortunately happened outside of our building. We pray for the victim and his family. We also want everyone to know, All of the SHAKERS family and friends are okay. This was not our incident and we are all okay.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy