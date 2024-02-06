Arrest made in officer shooting

FERGUSON, Mo. -- The man suspected of shooting an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson is now in custody.
Shortly after noon Tuesday, St. Louis County investigators saw a black Mercedes Benz in Ferguson matching the description of the vehicle the suspect may have been driving. The 20-year-old suspect was pulled over in nearby Jennings after a short pursuit. Police said he tried to run but was arrested a short time later.
The suspect had been the subject of a manhunt since the shooting Sunday night. The officer works for the police department in Calverton Park, which is near Ferguson, and was working a second job as a security guard at the store when he spotted a shoplifter.
Ferguson police chief Jason Armstrong said the officer confronted the suspect, who pulled a gun and opened fire before fleeing. The officer did not fire his weapon.
The 35-year-old officer, whose name has not been released, was struck in the arm and twice in the torso, but was wearing a protective vest, Granda said. Calverton Park police said he has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.
