Arrest made in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, Mo. — One arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Charleston resident Sunday.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert Hearnes, Tyrese Tate, 21, of Cape Girardeau and formerly of Charleston, was taken into custody Monday.

Tate is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held at Mississippi County (Missouri) Jail on a no-bond warrant.

The arrest is a result of a homicide Sunday night in Charleston. At around 9 p.m., an officer heard gunshots in the area of West Ada Street and responded to the area but was unable to locate anything.