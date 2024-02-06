Arrest made in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, Mo. — One arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Charleston resident Sunday.
According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert Hearnes, Tyrese Tate, 21, of Cape Girardeau and formerly of Charleston, was taken into custody Monday.
Tate is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held at Mississippi County (Missouri) Jail on a no-bond warrant.
The arrest is a result of a homicide Sunday night in Charleston. At around 9 p.m., an officer heard gunshots in the area of West Ada Street and responded to the area but was unable to locate anything.
A short time later, a vehicle was involved in a serious accident at the intersection of Main and Malone streets in Sikeston, Missouri. An occupant of the vehicle, Zionta Haynes, 18, of Charleston, had been shot and was deceased.
Charleston DPS was later notified a shooting had occurred at 401 W. Ada St. The area was secured, and evidence of a shooting was located. Information so far indicates Haynes was shot at that location and was being transported by a private vehicle to the Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston when the accident took place.
The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old female, was seriously wounded in the accident and may have also been shot.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information about the incident may contact Charleston DPS at (573) 683-3737.
